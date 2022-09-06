Meta Quest Pro set to be revealed on October 11 at Meta Connect

The high-end Meta Quest Pro virtual realty headset will almost certainly be unveiled during the Meta Connect conference on October 11.

The long-awaited premium successor to the popular Meta Quest 2 headset will almost certainly top the bill after Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted an image of himself on Facebook wearing an unannounced headset. The caption reads: “See you at Meta Connect on Oct 11.”

Previously, during an appearance on the Joe Rogan experience podcast, Zuckerberg said the device (aka Project Cambria) will be revealed in October. Now we know the precise date, although the keynote time has yet to be confirmed.

During that JRE appearance last week, Zuckerberg previewed the headset’s headline features that’ll enable more lifelike communication within the Metaverse, thanks to eye tracking and face tracking capabilities.

He said: “There’s more nonverbal communication when people are with each other than verbal communication” and that it’ll enable users to “have kind of eye contact in virtual reality.” He also said that facial tracking tech will be available so that “if you smile or if you frown or if you pout, or whatever your expression is, have that translate in real time to your avatar.”

Rogan, who tried the headset, used the word “creepy” to describe the tech… or was it the Meta CEO? *checks notes* No it was definitely the tech (via Variety).

Today, In a post on the Meta Quest blog, the company announced plans to “share updates on the progress we’ve made, plus a look at what’s to come in the near and far future.” The developer-focused event promises a “can’t miss keynote including leaders in the AR, VR and XR space”

The Meta Quest Pro is likely to cost a lot more than the £349 Meta Quest 2, with many tipping it to hit the $1,000 threshold.