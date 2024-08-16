Meta Quest now a screen for any HDMI device, but there’s a catch

Meta Quest headsets can now act as a display for any device with a HDMI out via a free new app.

The new HDMI Link App Quest 3, Quest 2 or Quest Pro enables headset owners to connect to a games console or media player, for example, and view content on the displays.

The new feature, which also works for devices with a DisplayPort outlet, enables 2D content to be shown in virtual reality. You’ll see it as you would content played in the Theatre Mode for native apps.

Gamers will be glad to know content can be played at 1080p with “near zero latency” while everyone will be able to resize and reposition the display and how it appears in front of them. It also works with phones with USB-C outputs, Meta says, which is handy if you want to watch what you’re watching with a little more privacy.

Naturally there are some caveats here; i.e. you’re not wirelessly beaming this content from the HDMI device to the headset. You’ll need some additional hardware. Namely, a UVC and UAC compatible capture card and any associated cables to act as a go-between between the host media device and the headset.

Meta eplains what it says is more or less a plug and play experience in a blog post.

Install Meta Quest HDMI Link on your headset.

Connect your source device to your capture card using a simple HDMI cable, a USB-C to HDMI cable, or a Lightning to HDMI cable, depending on your device’s outputs.

(Optional) Run USB-C power to your capture card, if available, to keep your headset charged during use.

Connect your headset to the capture card using a USB-A female to USB-C male cable.

Turn on the headset, grant the necessary permissions, and enjoy.

