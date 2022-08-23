 large image

Meta Quest 2 no longer requires a Facebook account

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

One of the key barriers to adopting Meta’s excellent Quest 2 virtual reality headset has been the Facebook account requirement. That changes today.

Meta is rolling out Meta accounts and Horizon profiles from today, meaning there’s no longer a need to link a Facebook account in order to enjoy VR experiences.

Unsurprisingly the requirement had made some Facebook-averse folks feel a little icky – given the privacy ramifications of having a Facebook account – so the change might make a Quest 2 purchase a little more palatable.

Meta had promised the profiles would come in August and today’s the day. In a blog post, the company says it’s all about giving users more flexibility.

The company writes: “Our new Meta account structure gives you more flexibility and control, letting you choose how you do and don’t show up—and whether Facebook and/or Instagram is part of your experience in VR and other surfaces where you use your Meta Horizon profile.”

The video accompanying the blog explain how to get started:

The new policy is a reversal of sorts. For the longest time after buying Oculus, the company enabled users to continue logging in with their Oculus account. That changed in 2020, much to the chagrin of headset owners who’d supported the company since the first Rift headset debuted on Kickstarter. While existing Oculus accounts can still be used, they are being phased out in 2023.

Of course, it’s not a perfect world. While a Meta account might not provide the same level of intrusiveness and personal exposure as a Facebook account, with all of the web tracking and targeted ads, this solution isn’t necessarily perfect.

Users will still be handing over some data to Meta, which presents problems of its own. The company says that not all users will see the option to set up a Meta account today, but it is now rolling out globally.

