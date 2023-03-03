Meta cuts Quest 2 and Pro prices – and makes Sony look bad

Meta has surprisingly announced it is cutting the price of 256GB Quest 2 virtual reality headset, while also bringing the Quest Pro under $1,000.

In a move that makes Sony’s decision to price the PSVR 2 so high seem even more pronounced, Meta is looking to reinforce its current dominance of the VR marketplace, by partially reversing a previous price increase.

After raising the price of the Quest 2 256GB from $399 to $499 in 2022, the company has now bought the top storage option back down to $429. The change comes into effect from March 5, in case you’re waiting to buy.

We’ve asked for confirmation from Meta, but we would expect the cut to be directly mirrored in the UK too, bringing it back down from £499 to £429. Unfortunately, the Quest 2 128GB remains at the inflated price of $299/£299.

The Meta Quest Pro price cut is even more substantial, with a third off the initial $1,499 asking price. From March 15 now $999 in the United States and Canada. Again, we’d expect it to come down form £1,499 to £999.

The about-face comes with Meta promising to make its VR devices as afford able as possible for all who wish to try VR. It also comes as Sony is facing criticism for pricing the PSVR 2 headset, which cannot be used without a PS5, at $549/£529.

In a blog post, Meta says: “Our goal has always been to create hardware that’s affordable for as many people as possible to take advantage of all that VR has to offer. That’s why we pioneered the first standalone headsets with inside-out tracking, letting people experience the freedom of wireless VR without the need for a separate PC or game console.

“While we aren’t lowering the price of Meta Quest 2’s 128GB SKU, a new lower price for 256GB of storage will let even more people feel the joy of fully immersive games and experiences. Similarly, by lowering the price of Meta Quest Pro, we’re making our industry-leading Meta Reality technology and Infinite Display optical stack available to even more businesses and professionals around the world.”