 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Meta cuts Quest 2 and Pro prices – and makes Sony look bad

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Meta has surprisingly announced it is cutting the price of 256GB Quest 2 virtual reality headset, while also bringing the Quest Pro under $1,000.

In a move that makes Sony’s decision to price the PSVR 2 so high seem even more pronounced, Meta is looking to reinforce its current dominance of the VR marketplace, by partially reversing a previous price increase.

After raising the price of the Quest 2 256GB from $399 to $499 in 2022, the company has now bought the top storage option back down to $429. The change comes into effect from March 5, in case you’re waiting to buy.

Snatch up this Samsung microSDXC with a 33% discount

Snatch up this Samsung microSDXC with a 33% discount

Upgrade the storage on your Switch or Steam Deck with the help of this incredible Samsung SDXC deal.

  • Amazon
  • Save 33%
  • Now just £40.49
View Deal

We’ve asked for confirmation from Meta, but we would expect the cut to be directly mirrored in the UK too, bringing it back down from £499 to £429. Unfortunately, the Quest 2 128GB remains at the inflated price of $299/£299.

The Meta Quest Pro price cut is even more substantial, with a third off the initial $1,499 asking price. From March 15 now $999 in the United States and Canada. Again, we’d expect it to come down form £1,499 to £999.

The about-face comes with Meta promising to make its VR devices as afford able as possible for all who wish to try VR. It also comes as Sony is facing criticism for pricing the PSVR 2 headset, which cannot be used without a PS5, at $549/£529.

In a blog post, Meta says: “Our goal has always been to create hardware that’s affordable for as many people as possible to take advantage of all that VR has to offer. That’s why we pioneered the first standalone headsets with inside-out tracking, letting people experience the freedom of wireless VR without the need for a separate PC or game console.

“While we aren’t lowering the price of Meta Quest 2’s 128GB SKU, a new lower price for 256GB of storage will let even more people feel the joy of fully immersive games and experiences. Similarly, by lowering the price of Meta Quest Pro, we’re making our industry-leading Meta Reality technology and Infinite Display optical stack available to even more businesses and professionals around the world.”

You might like…

PSVR 2 vs Meta Quest Pro: What are the big differences?

PSVR 2 vs Meta Quest Pro: What are the big differences?

Gemma Ryles 1 month ago
Meta Quest 2 vs Pico 4: Which VR headset should you buy?

Meta Quest 2 vs Pico 4: Which VR headset should you buy?

Ryan Jones 3 months ago
Meta Quest Pro vs Meta Quest 2: Should you upgrade your VR headset?

Meta Quest Pro vs Meta Quest 2: Should you upgrade your VR headset?

Chris Smith 5 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.