Meta confirms more affordable Quest 3 VR headset coming in 2023

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Meta has confirmed that a more affordable VR headset, likely to be the Meta Quest 3, will hit the market in 2023.

During Meta’s Q3 earnings call, company CFO Dave Wehner referenced “the launch of our next generation of our consumer Quest later next year”. By “consumer Quest”, he means the more affordable VR headset line represented by 2020’s Meta Quest 2 (pictured).

This will be music to the ears of hard up mixed reality nuts, after the company formerly known as Facebook launched the £1,500 Meta Quest Pro earlier in October. Meta’s high-end, top spec, work-focused mixed reality device is a clear flex from the company, but it’s hardly positioned to be breakout hit.

Thankfully, we can likely expect the Meta Quest 3 to cost around a third of the price of its Pro cousin, even factoring in all those rising prices. Indeed, Mark Zuckerberg himself confirmed that the Meta Quest 3 would be priced between $300 and $500 in an interview with analyst Ben Thompson earlier in the month.

No specific launch date was given for the Quest 3 launch, but given the mention of “later next year” and the company’s typical autumn Quest launch window, we’d expect the Meta Quest 3 to be launched around this time next year.

Assuming this is the case, it could well clash with the long-awaited announcement of Apple’s ‘Reality’ VR headset project. Meta and Apple have been clashing a lot in recent years, but generally on matters of policy. This will see the two companies competing directly on a hot new product category that could shape the future of the internet.

