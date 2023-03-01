 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Meta AR glasses coming 2027

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Meta will launch its first set of AR glasses in 2027, according to a leaked hardware roadmap from the Facebook company.

The roadmap was shared with Meta employees in an internal meeting held at Meta’s Reality Labs division on Tuesday, according to The Verge.

We learn that several VR-related products are in the pipeline at Meta HQ. First up will be the Quest 3 VR headset later this year, which will apparently be two times thinner, twice as powerful, and a little pricier than the Meta Quest 2.

The company is planning a more “accessible” (read: cheaper and not as good) headset, codenamed Ventura, for next year.

Following that, in 2025, Meta will apparently launch its first set of smart glasses with a display, together with a neural interface smartwatch for controlling them.

Then there’s the big one, the first set of Meta AR glasses, in 2027. Forget clumsy VR headsets and stumbling around your living room like a zombie. This is the dream of a normal-looking set of glasses overlaying avatar holograms onto the real world.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg once issued the bold prediction that AR glasses would be the natural replacement for smartphones, which could make 2027 a crucial year for the struggling company if true. Think Apple in 2007 with the launch of the original iPhone. Zuckerberg clearly is.

This leaked Meta roadmap paints a picture of a Meta that’s undeterred from years of heavy investing in VR hardware and precious little in the way of returns.

With Apple also set to make its long-awaited entrance to the mixed-reality market over the next year or so, Meta really does need to capitalise on its ‘first to market’ advantage.

You might like…

PSVR 2 vs PSVR: Should you upgrade?

PSVR 2 vs PSVR: Should you upgrade?

Ryan Jones 2 weeks ago
Best smartphones 2023: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2023: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Max Parker 2 weeks ago
Meta Quest Pro vs Meta Quest 2: Should you upgrade your VR headset?

Meta Quest Pro vs Meta Quest 2: Should you upgrade your VR headset?

Chris Smith 5 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.