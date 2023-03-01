Meta AR glasses coming 2027

Meta will launch its first set of AR glasses in 2027, according to a leaked hardware roadmap from the Facebook company.

The roadmap was shared with Meta employees in an internal meeting held at Meta’s Reality Labs division on Tuesday, according to The Verge.

We learn that several VR-related products are in the pipeline at Meta HQ. First up will be the Quest 3 VR headset later this year, which will apparently be two times thinner, twice as powerful, and a little pricier than the Meta Quest 2.

The company is planning a more “accessible” (read: cheaper and not as good) headset, codenamed Ventura, for next year.

Following that, in 2025, Meta will apparently launch its first set of smart glasses with a display, together with a neural interface smartwatch for controlling them.

Then there’s the big one, the first set of Meta AR glasses, in 2027. Forget clumsy VR headsets and stumbling around your living room like a zombie. This is the dream of a normal-looking set of glasses overlaying avatar holograms onto the real world.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg once issued the bold prediction that AR glasses would be the natural replacement for smartphones, which could make 2027 a crucial year for the struggling company if true. Think Apple in 2007 with the launch of the original iPhone. Zuckerberg clearly is.

This leaked Meta roadmap paints a picture of a Meta that’s undeterred from years of heavy investing in VR hardware and precious little in the way of returns.

With Apple also set to make its long-awaited entrance to the mixed-reality market over the next year or so, Meta really does need to capitalise on its ‘first to market’ advantage.