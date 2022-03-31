Messenger’s new shortcuts look like they’ve come straight from Slack

Messenger is introducing new shortcuts that allow you to tag a whole chat, send GIFs and even transfer payments with a single typed command.

The first set of shortcuts – which look a lot like the ones already available in workplace messaging app Slack – include “@everyone”, “/silent”, “/gif”, “/shrug”, “/tableflip” and “/Pay”.

While you may already be familiar with the @ tagging system on Messenger, the newest command, @everyone, lets you tag the entire chat in one fell swoop.

This ensures that every member of the group receives a notification right away, making it ideal for time-sensitive questions and urgent messages that don’t quite warrant a group call.

On the other end of the spectrum is /silent. This command prevents anyone in the chat from getting a notification, making it better suited to non-urgent, late night texts or for when the receiver doesn’t want to be disturbed.

Instead, they can open the chat and read the message when they’re next online, which might remove some of the pressure to respond right away. This feature can also be found on Instagram using the command “@silent”.

Messenger also announced a number of more visual commands coming to iOS only.

The first is /gif which (if you can’t guess from its name) allows you to view and send instant GIF results. All you need to do is type /gif and any topic you want to see GIFs around your chosen theme.

The company is also releasing shortcuts called /shrug and /tableflip, which will appear as “¯\_(ツ)_/¯” and “(╯°□°）╯︵ ┻━┻” in the chat, respectively. The shortcuts remove the need to copy and paste for those who are still holding on to the old text-based emoticons.

Finally, Messenger is launching the /Pay shortcut.

This command lets Americans send or request money directly in the chat, speeding up the process of paying back their friends for dinner or cinema tickets. Messenger claims the feature is secure and says that it won’t take any fees from transactions.

However, this one isn’t available in the UK at launch.