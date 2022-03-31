 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Messenger’s new shortcuts look like they’ve come straight from Slack

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

Messenger is introducing new shortcuts that allow you to tag a whole chat, send GIFs and even transfer payments with a single typed command. 

The first set of shortcuts – which look a lot like the ones already available in workplace messaging app Slack – include “@everyone”, “/silent”, “/gif”, “/shrug”, “/tableflip” and “/Pay”. 

messenger at everyone

While you may already be familiar with the @ tagging system on Messenger, the newest command, @everyone, lets you tag the entire chat in one fell swoop. 

This ensures that every member of the group receives a notification right away, making it ideal for time-sensitive questions and urgent messages that don’t quite warrant a group call. 

messenger silent

On the other end of the spectrum is /silent. This command prevents anyone in the chat from getting a notification, making it better suited to non-urgent, late night texts or for when the receiver doesn’t want to be disturbed. 

Instead, they can open the chat and read the message when they’re next online, which might remove some of the pressure to respond right away. This feature can also be found on Instagram using the command “@silent”. 

Messenger also announced a number of more visual commands coming to iOS only. 

messenger gif

The first is /gif which (if you can’t guess from its name) allows you to view and send instant GIF results. All you need to do is type /gif and any topic you want to see GIFs around your chosen theme. 

The company is also releasing shortcuts called /shrug and /tableflip, which will appear as “¯\_(ツ)_/¯” and “(╯°□°）╯︵ ┻━┻” in the chat, respectively. The shortcuts remove the need to copy and paste for those who are still holding on to the old text-based emoticons.

messenger pay

Finally, Messenger is launching the /Pay shortcut.

This command lets Americans send or request money directly in the chat, speeding up the process of paying back their friends for dinner or cinema tickets. Messenger claims the feature is secure and says that it won’t take any fees from transactions. 

However, this one isn’t available in the UK at launch.

You might like…

Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Max Parker 2 weeks ago
How to make end-to-end encrypted calls in Facebook Messenger

How to make end-to-end encrypted calls in Facebook Messenger

Hannah Davies 8 months ago
How to keep using Messenger without a Facebook account

How to keep using Messenger without a Facebook account

Aatif Sulleyman 2 years ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.