Messages in iOS 16: Edit, undo send, and mark as unread confirmed

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple has announced some major changes to its Messages app for iOS 16, the new iPhone operating system announced at WWDC 2022 on June 6.

The update will enable users to edit messages they’ve sent, to help undo those embarrassing typos. Once iOS 16 lands this autumn, users will be correct those after the message has been delivered.

So, if you’ve called a work colleague “babe” instead of “Gabe” (to use Apple’s example), you can quickly save yourself the awkwardness and potential HR investigation

iOS 16 will also enable users to unsend messages entirely, also accessible via a long press of the message bubble. This will be handy, for example, when you send a text to the wrong group. Or, if you have sender’s remorse when sending a message in the heat of the moment.

If you receive a video or a text you don’t have time to process properly, you can give yourself a reminder to revisit by marking the chat unread with a quick action by swiping right on the thread.

While this isn’t necessarily Messages specific, Apple is expanding the Shared With You API, so third-party developers can support the feature that organises content shared with you in the Messages app.

Finally, Apple is updating dictation for Messages. The keyboard stays visible, so you can switch between dictating a message to Siri and typing it yourself. You’ll be able to replace text by selecting it and then speaking. It’ll also add punctuation to the text too.

Finally, parents will be able to use Messages in Family Sharing mode to reply to requests for more screen time for example.

iOS 16 will launch this autumn to consumers, probably around mid-late September alongside the iPhone 14. We’re covering all of the major happenings at WWDC, which features updates to Apple Pay, Maps and a huge revamp of the Lock Screen experiences

