Mercedes, Master and Dynamic team up for luxury headphones

Car maker Mercedes and audio brand Master & Dynamic have teamed up to launch a series of headphones and charging induction pad as part of their first collaboration.

These headphones aren’t new per se, but as part of the collaboration the headphones bear an updated Mercedes-inspired look with the iconic three-pointed star adorned on the headphones and minimalist red details.

The headphones part of the series include the MW65 Mercedes-Benz, MW08 Mercedes-Benz, MW75 Mercedes-Benz, MG20 Mercedes-Benz, and MW08 Sport, with the MC100 charging pad also part of the series. You can read what we thought about the MW08 and MW08 Sport true wireless, with our review of the MW75 noise cancellers in the offing.

Starting with the MW65 hybrid ANC noise cancellers, they feature two ANC modes with the over-ears tuned to offer a clear and balanced listening experience. A slight change is that the weight of the headphones has been optimised to increase wearing comfort during extended listening sessions.

The MW08 pack pretty much the same specs as the model we tested, with the durable ceramic finish of the earphones, two 11mm beryllium drivers, hybrid ANC with 12 hours of battery and 42 if you include the charging case.

The MW75 are currently M&D’s latest pair of headphones, with 28 hours of battery life, Adaptive ANC and sound delivered by optimally angled 40mm beryllium drivers. The Mercedes-AMG logo can be found on both the earcups and as an embossed design on the leather headband, just in case you thought people weren’t aware you’re wearing blingy Mercedes headphones.

The MG20 is a wireless gaming headset, crafted from materials such as magnesium, fine leather and Alcantara, they feature a detachable boom microphone and additional integrated microphone array for in-game communication. The drivers are 50mm beryllium with 7.1 surround sound support, plus a low-latency adapter for switching between console and PC gaming. You get 22 hours of battery from a single charge.

The last pair of headphones are the MW08 Sport, which as the name implies can be used for workouts and exercise. The look and features are similar to the MW08, but they come with more ear-tips – five different pairs of silicone attachments and two additional pairs of foam ear-tips – to find the best fit.

Last is the Mercedes-AMG MC100 Charge Pad that’s made from coated canvas, and features a cast aluminium base for improved heat dissipation and optimum charging efficiency. The inductive charging station can supply compatible devices with up to 10W of power.

Prices, as you might expect, aren’t exactly cheap with the MW65 Mercedes-Benz price at £449: MW08 Mercedes-Benz at £279 MW75 Mercedes-AMG at £549, the MG20 Mercedes-AMG at £429, MW08 Sport for £329 and the MC100 Charging Pad £49.

Availability is expected from the end of July 2022.