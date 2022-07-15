 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Mercedes, Master and Dynamic team up for luxury headphones

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Car maker Mercedes and audio brand Master & Dynamic have teamed up to launch a series of headphones and charging induction pad as part of their first collaboration.

These headphones aren’t new per se, but as part of the collaboration the headphones bear an updated Mercedes-inspired look with the iconic three-pointed star adorned on the headphones and minimalist red details.

The headphones part of the series include the MW65 Mercedes-Benz, MW08 Mercedes-Benz, MW75 Mercedes-Benz, MG20 Mercedes-Benz, and MW08 Sport, with the MC100 charging pad also part of the series. You can read what we thought about the MW08 and MW08 Sport true wireless, with our review of the MW75 noise cancellers in the offing.

Starting with the MW65 hybrid ANC noise cancellers, they feature two ANC modes with the over-ears tuned to offer a clear and balanced listening experience. A slight change is that the weight of the headphones has been optimised to increase wearing comfort during extended listening sessions.

The MW08 pack pretty much the same specs as the model we tested, with the durable ceramic finish of the earphones, two 11mm beryllium drivers, hybrid ANC with 12 hours of battery and 42 if you include the charging case.

Mercedes MW75 headphones

The MW75 are currently M&D’s latest pair of headphones, with 28 hours of battery life, Adaptive ANC and sound delivered by optimally angled 40mm beryllium drivers. The Mercedes-AMG logo can be found on both the earcups and as an embossed design on the leather headband, just in case you thought people weren’t aware you’re wearing blingy Mercedes headphones.

The MG20 is a wireless gaming headset, crafted from materials such as magnesium, fine leather and Alcantara, they feature a detachable boom microphone and additional integrated microphone array for in-game communication. The drivers are 50mm beryllium with 7.1 surround sound support, plus a low-latency adapter for switching between console and PC gaming. You get 22 hours of battery from a single charge.

Mercedes AMG MW08S

The last pair of headphones are the MW08 Sport, which as the name implies can be used for workouts and exercise. The look and features are similar to the MW08, but they come with more ear-tips – five different pairs of silicone attachments and two additional pairs of foam ear-tips – to find the best fit.

Last is the Mercedes-AMG MC100 Charge Pad that’s made from coated canvas, and features a cast aluminium base for improved heat dissipation and optimum charging efficiency. The inductive charging station can supply compatible devices with up to 10W of power.

Prices, as you might expect, aren’t exactly cheap with the MW65 Mercedes-Benz price at £449: MW08 Mercedes-Benz at £279 MW75 Mercedes-AMG at £549, the MG20 Mercedes-AMG at £429, MW08 Sport for £329 and the MC100 Charging Pad £49.

Availability is expected from the end of July 2022.

You might like…

Intel claims its Arc GPU is faster than Nvidia’s RTX 3060

Intel claims its Arc GPU is faster than Nvidia’s RTX 3060

Ryan Jones 2 hours ago
Elipson expands Heritage range with the XLS11 speaker

Elipson expands Heritage range with the XLS11 speaker

Kob Monney 3 hours ago
Trusted Recommends: KEF LSX II gets 5 stars as Logitech impresses with peripherals

Trusted Recommends: KEF LSX II gets 5 stars as Logitech impresses with peripherals

Hannah Davies 3 hours ago
When can you watch Thor: Love and Thunder on Disney Plus?

When can you watch Thor: Love and Thunder on Disney Plus?

Thomas Deehan 6 hours ago
How to watch The Bob’s Burgers Movie

How to watch The Bob’s Burgers Movie

Gemma Ryles 8 hours ago
Saints Row (2022): Release date, price, trailers and gameplay

Saints Row (2022): Release date, price, trailers and gameplay

Gemma Ryles 1 day ago
Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor
Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.