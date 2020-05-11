Meizu 17 Pro announced and it is set to be a OnePlus 8 rival

Meizu has unveiled two new flagship smartphones with Super AMOLED displays and a quad camera setup.

Unlike other brands, Meizu offers no difference in size between the regular and the Pro model. Both phones in the 17 lineup feature 6.6-inch Super AMOLED displays with fluid 90Hz refresh rates and hole punch-style front cameras. That’s a similar style to the OnePlus 8 which also packs a 90Hz panel.

As far as rear cameras are concerned, the Meizu 17 has four – a 64-megapixel main lens, a 12-megapixel lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens and a 5-megapixel macro lens. The Meizu 17 Pro boasts the same 64-megapixel main lens but with an 8-megapixel telephoto lens and a 32-megapixel ultrawide lens with a 129-degree field of vision. The cameras also come packed with a 3D ToF sensor for bokeh effects and for use in AR apps.

The Meizu 17 is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset and uses UFS 3.1 flash storage. The Pro model includes LPDDR5 RAM for a 20% performance boost from its predecessor.

The phone packs a symmetrical design both where the camera module lies and in the weight distributed evenly between the top and bottom of the phone, presumably to keep the phone feeling comfortable in the hand, while the Pro version comes in a ceramic body.

Image: Meizu

The Meizu 17 is available to pick up from retailers today, with the standard model starting at $522 for 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM or $564 for 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM. The Pro model will set you back $606 for 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM or $663 for 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM.

Meizu has yet to reveal price or release details for the UK and it remains to be seen whether or not we’ll see the device turn up on these shores. Trusted Reviews will update this article with information on a UK launch when we hear more.

