Meizu has just launched its latest ‘junior’ flagship, with some high-end specs that will turn the screws on mid-range competitors. Here’s the full lowdown.

The Chinese brand’s latest smartphone is priced at $245 (~£195), but if the specs are anything to go by, you’ll get a lot of bang for those bucks: the Meizu 16Xs packs a giant 4000mAh battery, a 6.2-inch Samsung AMOLED screen, and a 48-megapixel triple lens camera.

It should offer plenty of power with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset and 6GB RAM, while storage is limited to 64GB. Perhaps the most surprising feature at this price point is its in-screen fingerprint scanner, usually restricted to top-end devices like the OnePlus 7 Pro.

These specifications compare very favourably to the Google Pixel 3a launched recently as a cut-price alternative to the costly flagships, and could well beat it at its own game.

In comparison, the Pixel 3a has a 5.6-inch OLED screen, a 3000mAh battery and a Snapdragon 670 chip with 4GB of RAM — all of which seems to put it comfortably behind the Meizu. But while its rear camera has a 12.2-megapixel resolution, we rate it as the ‘budget camera champion’, with performance comparable to a flagship phone. It just goes to show you can’t rely on spec sheets alone — only our reviews will give you the expert advice you need for your next smartphone purchase.

Meizu isn’t the only smartphone brand targeting the Pixel 3a with an aggressive pricing plan. The Realme 3 Pro packs a 4045mAh battery, 6.3-inch AMOLED screen, and a Snapdragon 710 chip; all for £175 (~$220).

The Meizu 16Xs will launch on June 10 in China, and will become available in India and some European countries from July. We haven’t received official confirmation whether it will be sold in the UK, so we’ll keep you posted as we hear more about the launch plans for this intriguing device.