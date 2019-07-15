Ultimate Ears Megablast wireless speaker gets a mega £170 discount for Prime Day

We’re big fans of Ultimate Ears’ speakers at Trusted Reviews, noted for their big sound from a small form factor. This Megablast is another Bluetooth speaker that can pack a punch, with Amazon’s Prime Day deals slashing it by £170.

That’s a formidable discount for this wireless speaker, bringing it from Amazon’s RRP of £260 to under £100. That’s a bit of a steal in our books.

It’s available in a number of colours though this deal highlights the red version in the range. Battery life for this tower speaker is quoted at 16 hours so you can take this speaker out of the house and be confident it can put in a shift.

It also features built-in Alexa voice control for hands-free operation. You can ask Alexa to start playing tunes from Amazon Music, Spotify or TuneIn and be able to change tracks or check the weather. Speaking of, if it starts to rain, the Megablast both waterproof and dustproof up to the IP67 rating, enough to be submerged under 1m for 30 minutes.

As has become the norm with Ultimate Ears products, the Megablast can blast out 360 degree sound. If you like bass then this has plenty of it and as we’ve noted before, it can go very, very loud.

We had the opportunity to review this speaker when it came out in 2017 and were impressed by what it offered. We commented in our review that it featured “a robust design that’s likely to survive beyond the average wear and tear expected of a speaker, solid battery life and above-average – albeit slightly bass-heavy – sound, the Megablast is pretty darned impressive as a standalone speaker.”

