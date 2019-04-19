Sega reveals ten more titles for the Mega Drive Mini

Earlier this month, Sega slapped an official release date on the Mega Drive Mini – the veteran gaming company’s attempt to grab a slice of the retro nostalgia pie so enjoyed by both Nintendo and Sony.

At the time, Sega shared ten of the titles that would be built in to the console’s internal memory – a quarter of the 40 promised upon release. The drip feed of games appears to be Sega’s way of maintaining interest, as the company has just revealed another ten.

Related: Best Xbox One games

It’s a solid selection: Castle of Illusion starring Mickey Mouse, World of Illusion starring Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck, Thunder Force 3, Super Fantasy Zone, Shinobi 3, Streets of Rage 2, Earthworm Jim, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Contra: Hard Corps, and Landstalker.

As a quick reminder, they join the already announced titles: Echo the Dolphin, Castlevania: The New Generation, Space Harrier 2, Shining Force, Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine, Toejam and Earl, Comix Zone, Altered Beast, Gunstar Heroes and – of course – Sonic the Hedgehog.

Related: Best PS4 games

As with Nintendo’s Nes/Snes Mini and Sony’s PlayStation Classic, you can expect a dinkier replica of the original console (55% smaller in this case, if you were curious) with four save slots for each game, meaning you won’t have to juggle storage space. Like Nintendo and Sony’s offerings, it doesn’t sound like you’ll be able to add more games. Well, not officially anyway.

The console comes with two of the classic three-button Mega Drive controllers you remember from the good old days and goes on sale on September 19, priced at £69.99. You can pre-order it here, if the current game list has suitably impressed you.

How’s the lineup looking? What games do you want to see in the final 20? Let us know on Twitter: @TrustedReviews.