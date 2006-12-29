Medion Announces £99 GPS Unit

Less than an iPod nano.

GPS has increasingly become an affordable option to many travellers, but not this affordable…

(Image:gps)

The technology which promises to get you to any destination (just rarely by the most efficient route) can now be yours courtesy of German wallet-friendly manufacturer Medion.



The ‘GoPal PNA 210’ is its latest product and with a 2.8in touch screen LCD display and SiRF III GPS receiver it has two of the core components usually found in far more pricey offerings. On top of this the PNA 210 can display routes in both 2D and 3D, comes preinstalled with UK and Ireland maps (an SD card slot is available for the impending European maps expansion pack) and features support for that all important UK fixed speed camera database.



A 12v power adaptor comes bundled but the device can also be run on four AA batteries and there is a car mounting kit in the box. An exclusive deal with the Dixons Store Group means the £99 PNA 210 can be found in PC World, Currys and Curry.digital branches nationwide now.



For those of you with (s) 11 speeding points (/s) Chrimbo cash to burn, this could prove a frugal purchase.



