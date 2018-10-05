How to Watch McGregor vs Khabib: Free live stream guide and UK time

How to Watch McGregor vs Khabib: Free live stream guide for UFC 229 on Saturday

He’s back! After last year’s monumental boxing showdown against Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor is finally making his return to the Octagon, with his 2018 fighting debut set for UFC 229 against Khabib Nurmagomedov. Here’s everything you need to know about how to live stream McGregor vs Khabib for free and watch UFC 229 online in the UK, including the McGregor vs Khabib UK time and date.

Despite not having fought in UFC for nearly two years, Ireland’s Conor McGregor remains the biggest draw in the MMA world, and his fight this October against Russia’s Khabib Nurmagomedov has all the makings of a classic.

Dubliner McGregor brings his undeniable star power and 21-3-0 record to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, where some stern opposition awaits in the form of the undefeated (26-0) Nurmagomedov.

There’s one heck of a UFC 229 undercard, too, with Tony Ferguson vs Anthony Pettis and Ovince Saint Preux vs Dominick Reyes preceding the McGregor vs Khabib main event – UFC 229 is truly a night fight fanatics won’t want to miss.

When is McGregor vs Khabib, what time is it on in the UK, and how can you live stream UFC 229? Allow us to explain everything you need to know about what’s being billed as ‘the biggest fight in history’ by UFC boss Dana White.

McGregor vs Khabib Live Stream: Free how to watch guide for UFC 229

There are two main ways you can live stream McGregor vs Khabib in the UK.

UFC fans will probably be familiar with the UFC Fight Pass, which costs just £5.99/$9.99 a month for all the live UFC fights you can handle, as well as exclusive behind-the-scenes content like training videos. Or, you can commit to a 6-month contract for just £5.49/$8.99 a month, or bag a 12-month deal and pay just £4.99/$7.99 a month. Pretty much all modern devices are supported, including Android and iOS smartphones tablets, as well as laptops, consoles, and set-top boxes.

Sounds like a pretty good deal, right? It is indeed – but there’s an even better one.

The best thing about UFC Fight Pass is that it offers a free 7-day trial, which means you can activate yours and legally live stream McGregor vs Khabib for free – as well as watching all the other UFC 229 bouts wherever you are (though geographic restrictions may be in place, there’s a perfectly legal workaround to help you get access to the official UFC Fight Pass stream, which we’ll discuss shortly).

The other option is to watch UFC 229 on BT Sport 1 in the UK. BT Sport has a companion app for smartphones, tablets and computers, and existing subscribers can find the app they need to live stream McGregor vs Khabib here.

Alternatively, those interested in picking up a BT Sport package can find all the latest deals here, but we wouldn’t necessarily recommend this if you only want to watch McGregor vs Khabib and UFC 229 – there are more cost-effective options to tune in to the big fight, as we’ve outlined above.

Image via BT Sport

Blocked from tuning in to your preferred McGregor vs Khabib live stream due to location restrictions? VPNs are a popular and totally legal workaround that (usually) allow you to access geofenced content wherever you are.

Check out our comprehensive guide to the best VPNs to find the one that’s right for you.

When is the McGregor fight? McGregor vs Khabib UK time and date

As we’ve mentioned, McGregor vs Khabib is taking place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, with the UFC 229 date set for Saturday, October 6.

The night is set to get underway at 6.15pm EDT / 11pm BST with the early prelims, followed by the prelim fights at around 8pm EDT / 1am BST (Sunday October 7) and main card provisionally scheduled to start at 10pm EDT / 3am BST.

These timings are subject to change based on how far the early fights go, but it does mean the earliest UK viewers can expect to see McGregor and Khabib enter the Octagon is the early hours of Sunday, October 7 – expect a UK McGregor vs Khabib start time of 3am or even later.

Made your mind up to stay awake to catch McGregor’s UFC return? Then that’s all there is to, other than to stock up on plenty coffee (and maybe a few beers), sit back, and enjoy McGregor vs Khabib at UFC 229!

Share your predictions for McGregor vs Khabib with us @TrustedReviews.