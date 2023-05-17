Max with Ads will have the shortest breaks, but there’s a big catch

It’s less than a week until HBO Max and Discovery+ becomes just Max and, if you’re going to subscribe to the ad-supported tier, there’s some sort of good news.

Those commercial breaks? They’ll be less intrusive than rival streaming services, according to the big wigs in charge at Warner Bros. Discovery.

The company is promising to minimise disruption to storytelling in an announcement geared towards the ad industry, rather than the consumer. During the event, the company’s CEO David Zaslav said there’ll be only 3-4 minutes of ads per hour.

Max with Ads ($9.99/month or $99.99/year) will include 15-30-second pre-rolls, while there’ll be mid-roll ad breaks that last 30-seconds or one-minute.

However, there’s a catch. That’s still way more than the current HBO Max offering. I’m currently watching Succession on the ad-supported plan and all you get is a little pre-roll without interrupting the episode at all.

“Max provides advertisers with innovative ad products and access to the most premium brands and content in the video industry, while also rewarding our customers with one of the lightest ad loads in streaming, an incredible win-win,” added JB Perrette, President & CEO, Global Streaming & Games at Warner Bros. Discovery.

“We rely on data and tech, along with a long history of expertise in advertising to serve innovative and non-traditional ads to targeted adult audiences in ways that minimise disruption to storytelling.”

Netflix Basic with Ads shows four minutes of ads per hour and the Disney Plus option is about the same. They’re all much shorter than traditional cable TV which is anything from 18 to 14 minutes per hours.

Hulu and Paramount Plus’ ad-supported options are longer than the three aforementioned players, while Peacock shows five minutes of ads per hour.