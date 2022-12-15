Matter now works with Nest and Android and you don’t have to lift a finger

Google has confirmed its Nest and Android hardware is now compatible with the Matter smart home standard, opening the door for a new era of interoperability for the internet of things.

Google is a member of the Connectivity Standards Alliance that has developed Matter and we’re now seeing the agnostic standard begin rolling out to existing products, with hundreds of new Matter devices in the new year. Google is the first of the major alliance members – which also includes Apple, Samsung and Amazon – to roll out full support for the platform.

In a blog post, Google says the switch-on for Nest and Android has been automatic, meaning there’s no need to download an update. A Google Home or Nest device is now a Matter Hub and you’ll be able to use it to control your smart devices.

A Matter hub is necessary for the new standard, so this certainly helps if you own one of the following devices: Original Google Home speaker, Google Home Mini, Nest Mini, Nest Audio, Nest Hub (1st and 2nd gen), Nest Hub Max, and the new Nest Wifi Pro.

On Android, Google has added Matter support to Fast Pair – the company’s tech that allows easy connection for Bluetooth headphones. In the smart home realm, it means you’ll have the same speed and ease of setting up new Matter-endabled smart home products.

Google says more devices will come in the new year and advises users to look for the new Matter badge to be sure they’ll work out of the box with Google Home. The news comes after the previously Apple HomeKit-only smart home manufacturer Eve began adding Matter support to a number of its products.

The Eve Energy smart plug, Eve Motion sensors and Eve Door & Window contact sensor – all Thead products – are now receiving a firmware update to support the Matter standard, which is designed to ensure a level playing field and operability for the future of the smart home. All 14 Eve devices will eventually get the update, which is optional.