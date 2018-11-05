Some Huawei Mate 20 Pro users are experiencing screen bleeding issues

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro looks like a surprise candidate for best smartphone of the year, but some users are are complaining about what appears to be a very annoying issue with the handset’s screen.

Some Mate 20 Pro units appear to have a light bleeding issue, which is resulting in a very noticeable green tint appearing around the edges of the phone’s display (via GSMArena).

Halloween has already been and gone, and affected users are understandably not best pleased about the slightly eerie effect.

It isn’t clear how widespread the problem is, and what exactly has gone wrong isn’t yet clear either, but Huawei is aware of the complaints.

Though the company is yet to issue an official response, it has distanced itself from a statement issued by a Huawei UK Community Forum Manager over the weekend, which was sent after a multitude of users had flagged the issue online.

That statement, which was posted on November 2, reads: “The Mate 20 Pro uses an industry-leading flexible OLED screen featuring special design curved edges for an enhanced visual experience and holding comfort.

“This may lead to slight discolouration when viewed from different angles. In extremely dim lighting conditions, when the screen brightness is too low, or when using dark wallpapers, these differences can be exaggerated.

“If the colour cast affects your normal use, take your phone to an authorized Customer service Center for assistance.”

The situation brings back memories of the controversy around the Google Pixel 2 XL’s OLED screen burn-in last year.

Google issued a software patch shortly after the issue was reported, and hopefully Huawei is able to provide a full explanation sooner rather than later.

Are you experiencing similar issues with the Huawei Mate 20 Pro?