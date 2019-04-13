Masters Live Stream 2019: Watch The Masters round 3 for free right now

Masters Live Stream 2019: How to watch the Masters 2019 round 3 for free right now in the UK

Taking place in April each year in Augusta, Georgia, The Masters is the highlight of the annual golf calendar. In 2019, the tournament’s final two rounds point to a memorable finish with day 3 now underway. Here’s how to watch the Masters 2019 golf on TV or on online today, including free Masters live stream details and a guide to all the key times and Masters TV coverage in the UK.

A quick glance at the leaderboard heading into day 3 of The Masters 2019 in Augusta, Georgia revealed that this year’s fight for the coveted Green Jacket is likely to go down to the wire.

No less than five of the world’s top players, including Ryder Cup hero Francesco Molinari are tied for the lead with a score of -7, alongside a newly slimmed-down Brooks Koepka and in-form Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa.

Sitting just one back from the pack on -6 is a resurgent Tiger Woods, who rolled back the years and found some of his trademark swagger before a lightning warning disrupted play on Friday. Also on -6 is powerful American and former world number one Dustin Johnson, while Spain’s Jon Rahm and Britain’s Ian Poulter are also firmly in the hunt heading into day 3 of The Masters 2019 on -5.

Woods and Poulter will be paired together in one of today’s featured groups (tee-off approximately 7pm BST), no less, so if you only watch a few hours of golf every year, that looks like a good investment of your time.

Short game master Phil Mickleson can’t be ruled out on -4, either, while Ricky Fowler is well placed to chase his first major title on -3. Pre-tournament favourite Rory McIlroy has his work cut out for him, though, sitting on even par – as does last year’s champion Patrick Reed at -1.

Intrigued yet? Here’s how to live stream the 2019 Masters golf for free – and full UK TV coverage details.

Masters Live Stream 2019 (Round 3): TV coverage guide and how to watch the Masters golf for free right now

In the UK, live rights to The Masters 2019 TV coverage is owned by Sky Sports, which is offering comprehensive coverage of the final two days of the tournament on its Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event channels.

That’s good news for existing Sky Sports subscribers, as it means you can live stream The Masters 2019 for free using either the Sky Go or Sky Sports Mobile app, which are available on virtually every platform including Android, iOS, PC/desktop, and much more.

Here are some quick links to get you started. The first tee-times for day 3 of The Masters 2019 took place at approximately 2pm BST, so the action in the penultimate round is gathering pace.

Download Sky Go here

Download Sky Sports Mobile TV here

Those without a Sky Sports subscription but wanting to access its coverage of The Masters can make use of one of the provider’s excellent value NOW TV passes. A week pass will set you back £15.99, or follow the final day as it happens tomorrow with a £8.99 day pass.

However, the cord-cutting off-shoot of Sky is offering a 9-month deal for just £195, which works out at just £5 a week and will also net you Sky Sports’ full coverage of The Open tournament his summer, plus every F1 2019 race, the Premier League title chase, and much more.

You can bag a Sky Sports NOW TV pass on the cheap here.

The BBC is also offering Masters coverage on days 3 and 4, starting at 3.15pm BST on Saturday, April 14, and that means anyone with a valid UK TV license can live stream The Masters 2019 for free.

Details of how to watch The Masters for free via the BBC can be found here.

Masters 2019 on TV – times for round 3 (Saturday April 13)

As per the Sky Sports website, its TV coverage of today’s Masters 2019 day 3 action is as follows. All times are BST.

3.45pm: Amen Corner live stream – Live on the Sky Sports Golf red button

Amen Corner live stream – Live on the Sky Sports Golf red button 4pm: The Masters – On The Range – Live on the Sky Sports Golf red button

The Masters – On The Range – Live on the Sky Sports Golf red button 4:30pm: Featured holes live stream – Live on the Sky Sports Golf red button

Featured holes live stream – Live on the Sky Sports Golf red button 7pm: Live from the Masters – Simulcast on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event

Live from the Masters – Simulcast on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event 8pm: The Masters Live – Simulcast on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event

Masters 2019 on TV – times for final round (Sunday April 14)

Watch all The Masters action as it happens on the final day. Again, all times are BST.

3.45pm: Amen Corner live stream – Live on the Sky Sports Golf red button

Amen Corner live stream – Live on the Sky Sports Golf red button 4pm: The Masters – On The Range – Live on the Sky Sports Golf red button

The Masters – On The Range – Live on the Sky Sports Golf red button 4:30pm: Featured holes live stream – Live on the Sky Sports Golf red button

Featured holes live stream – Live on the Sky Sports Golf red button 7pm: Live from the Masters – Simulcast on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event

Live from the Masters – Simulcast on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event 8pm: The Masters Live – Simulcast on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event

Enjoy this year’s ultimate golf event and best of luck if you’re hitting the course yourself – we know we always need it!

Who are you tipping to win The Masters this year? Let us know on social media @TrustedReviews.