Master and Dynamic’s MW75 look to rival the AirPods Max

Master & Dynamic have launched the MW75 wireless ANC headphones, a new pair of over-ears that look to give the likes of Apple and Bang & Olufsen competition at the higher end of the ANC market.

At $599 / £549 / €599 there’s no doubting the Master & Dynamic MW75 are a pricey pair of headphones, but if the AirPods Max and B&O H95 are any indication, it’s that people do like to pay for luxury, desirable headphones.

M&D refers to its audio performance as an expansive and powerful one from its angled 40mm Beryllium drivers, with noise cancellation described as adding to the audio experience rather than detracting from it (we certainly hope so given our experiences with the MW08 true wireless).

The active noise cancellation is adaptive, using 4 microphones to adjust the performance to match the incoming noise from the surrounding environment. There’s also mention of three ANC modes in total, with two other additional ANC options and Ambient Listening modes accessible from the M&D Connect app. The app is also where you can customise the MW75’s sound through EQ adjustments.

The 4-microphone beamforming array and acoustically tuned microphone chambers are said to filter out environmental noise for consistently clear call quality wherever you are. Battery is up 32 hours or 28 with ANC activated. Fast charging is possible, a 15-minute charge brings 6 more hours, and the on-head detection can preserve battery life by pausing music when you’ve taken the headphones off.

Bluetooth support is 5.1 with an additional USB-C to 3.5mm cable, ¼” adapter, and twin plug airline adapter for listening with computers and in-flight airline services. You can keep the headphones protected for any long journey with a hard-shell travel case.

And these do sound like a luxury pair of headphones. The ear cups have been constructed from lightweight and durable aluminium, with soft leather, memory foam and lambskin aiding comfort on the earpads.

Master & Dynamic’s MW75 come in a choice of Gunmetal/Black Leather, Silver Metal/Grey Leather, Silver Metal/Brown Leather, and Black Metal/Black Leather options. They’ll be available from the Master & Dynamic website starting from 28th June 2022, and we’ll be looking to put them through their paces once we’ve got our hands on a pair.