Massive Price Drop: Samsung’s Gear 360 VR Camera now just £74

In the best deal we’ve seen all week, the BT Shop has taken a sledgehammer to the price of Samsung’s Galaxy Gear 360 Action Camera, reducing it by £155 to just £74.

Have you ever wanted to shoot in VR but have been turned away by high camera prices? If the answer is yes, then you simply cannot miss this deal. The Gear VR Camera received an 8/10 here at Trusted Reviews, and at this price it is by far the best way to jump into shooting 360-degree video.

Incredible Samsung Galaxy Gear 360 Cam Price Drop Samsung Galaxy Gear 360 Action Camera The BT Shop has slashed the price of Samsung's VR Camera to just £74, giving you the chance to shoot quality VR content for a ridiculously low price.

At just a few inches tall, the Gear VR Camera is extremely portable and boasts an easy to use design that you can wrap your head around in seconds. Shooting in 4096 x 2048 video, you can also use the device to livestream VR content whenever the mood strikes you.

Writing in his review for the camera, Richard Easton explained: “If you connect the camera to a computer, you can also livestream in 360 video using the bundled software, which will also let you edit your video together. That’s useful if you have an event you want to share with people who couldn’t attend.”

If you don’t have a Samsung phone then fear not, the Gear VR Camera will work with just fine with other Android phones, and is even compatible with iPhones. The camera also connects via USB-C, so you won’t have to worry about carrying around a separate cable to the one used for your phone.

In December 2018, Currys PC World dropped the Gear VR Camera to a similar price and it sold out in no time. This offer will no doubt be subject to the same popularity, so don’t let it slip through your fingers while it’s still available.

