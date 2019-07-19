Massive £700 Price Crash on the 65” Sony Full Array LED 4K HDR TV

Already discounted by £600 to £1,899, get a further £100 off this stonking great 65-inch Sony KD-65XG9505 television.

Buy: Sony KD-65XG9505 4K HDR TV for £1,799 (down from £2,499)

A brilliant TV at an even better price, if you’ve got some cash to blow the 65-inch Sony Full Array LED TV isn’t a bad choice as a premium set-up. Now in the sale for £1,899 down from £2,499, it goes without saying the £600 price cut is already not to be missed.

However, you can redeem a further £100 saving at the checkout, making this incredible TV just £1,799.

When it comes to a pixel perfect picture, the Sony KD-65XG9505 TV is 65-inches of pure television magic, packing in a number of features that leave you with a brilliant, fully immersive viewing experience. Packing in ‘extra’ everything, from X-Wide Angle Technology to X-Motion Clarity, and then some, the Sony TV more than has the X-factor and is a premium set worthy of its price tag.

Its Picture Processor X1 Ultimate ensures the TV works quick and efficiently to present you with only the smartest of pictures. Enhancing brightness, detail and colour the processor works like a charm to ensure the Sony KD-65XG9505 delivers on its promises.

Boasting six times more contrast than your standard LED TV, this 4K Ultra HD set with X-tended Dynamic range means consumers will have a great overall contrast on the image they see, ensuring there is accurate, crisp detail in even the more low light shots with true inky blacks to really portray the desired atmosphere of the scene.

Equipped with X-Motion Clarity, even the fastest chase scenes will come through in dazzling detail, avoiding blurred shots and loss of fluid movement. You can also expect a stunning spectrum of colours with the Sony 65-inch TV, utilising its TILUMINOS display to offer a wide palette of colours.

Usually a loss in super slim, beautifully designed TVs, the Sony KD-65XG9505 is a bit of a show off with its fantastically immersive sound. The Dolby Atmos technology doesn’t leave you wanting for more, perfectly complimenting the already full visuals with a surround sound worthy of a cinema screen.

Not just beautiful but incredibly smart too, the Sony TV is also compatible with either Google Assistant or Amazon’s Alexa, meaning you can link it up to your smart home system and use voice commands to flick it on and find exactly what you want.

Now just £1,799 when you make the most of this extra £100 reduction, pick up the Sony KD-65XG9505 TV with Full Array LED, 4K and HDR for a massively discounted price.

