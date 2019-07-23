Massive £500 Price Crunch on the New 2019 LG 55” Smart 4K OLED TV

There is now a huge £500 saving to be had on the brand new range of 2019 LG OLED televisions.

Buy now: LG 55″ OLED55C9PLA Smart 4K HDR OLED TV for just £1,999 (down from £2,499)

Sit back, relax and experience 55-inches of glorious TV viewing with the LG OLED55C9PLA television set-up. Boasting some of the best tech yet, it can now be yours with this Currys PC World deal.

Buy the 55-inch LG TV and you can get £500 off the original price point, plunging this majestic set down to just £1,999 from a pricey £2,499.

LG Smart 4K HDR OLED TV Deal OLED55C9PLA 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV with Google Assistant

Bringing a cinematic experience no matter what you watch, the new line of 2019 LG OLED TVs really are here to deliver the best of the best. With its second-generation a9 Processor, you can expect perfection across both picture and sound as the processor works ceaselessly to optimise all content to the highest spec. Partnered with AI Smart, you can link up your smart home eco-system with compatibility across both Google Assistant and Alexa to control your devices using just your voice.

The picture is perhaps the most important bit and LG is showing off some great technology. With its OLED pixels, the OLED55C9PLA provides a wide spectrum of vibrant, accurate colours that really do deliver a true image. Throw in 4K Cinema HDR and dual Dolby Vision and Atmos, you can skip out on those staggering cinema ticket prices, because your LG 55-inch TV is setting out to give you the filmmaker’s vision right in the comfort of your living room.

For those who aren’t so much movie buffs as keen gamers, this TV has Wide Viewing Angle and 5.1 Virtual Surround Sound, as well as 1ms response time, so your gaming experience is as immersive as possible without the frustration of lagging graphics.

Not just feature-packed, the 55-inch LG OLED55C9PLA Smart 4K OLED television also adopts a Gallery Mode found in a lot of more premium model TVs nowadays. Already sleek and minimal in design, this LG set-up can easily blend into your décor with Gallery Mode adopting stunning images sourced from TripAdvisor.

If you’ve got a bit of money to spend, this is an optimally sized TV with an envious price tag. Buy the LG OLED55C9PLA Smart 4K OLED TV today and take £500 off that otherwise frightening RRP.

