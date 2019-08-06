A true cinematic experience, take an extra £500 off the 75-inch Samsung Q950 8K television with the discount code ICB500DI.

Buy now: Samsung 75-inch Q850 8K TV Only £5,799 (down from £6,999)

The Samsung QE75Q950RBTXXU 75-inch Smart 8K QLED television is likely far more than you bargained for — which is great, because it’s now at a bargain price.

Samsung 75" 8K QLED Smart TV Deal Samsung QE75Q950RBTXXU 75" Smart 8K HDR QLED TV with Bixby - Use Code: ICB500DI for £500 off Movies and TV shows viewed as they should be, this premium set-up will bring you 8K brilliance every time, able to upscale with its Quantum Processor. You can also use voice command to control your TV with the help of Bixby.

Already reduced from £6,999 to £6,299, Currys PC World is offering an instant £500 in cashback on top of the already significant £700 price slash when you use the code ICB500DI at the checkout. Slipping beneath the six grand mark, buy this phenomenal TV now for £5,799.

You’ve heard about 4K, but did you know you can now kick things up a notch with 8K TVs? Offering an undeniably unbeatable picture in the heart of your home, the True 8K resolution works with HDR and Direct Full Array Elite to give you a pixel perfect image. With 8K you can also expect a real spectrum of accurate colours with its 100% colour volume.

Throw the Quantum Processor 8K into the mix and expect an incredibly powerful television that both adapts picture and sound to your surroundings, with the ability to also upscale lower quality content.

The Samsung QE75Q950RBTXXU also comes with Bixby built-in, giving your TV complete smart home functionality. Bixby allows you to control your television with voice command, giving you the chance to find exactly what you want to watch without lifting a finger.

With its Ambient Mode feature, you can avoid the ugly black box in the corner of the room when not in use. Transform your TV into a masterpiece or utilise as a place to find out information in a design that is sleek, modern and assimilates beautifully into the room.

A stunning entertainment set-up that will leave you the host of all movie marathons from here on out, make sure you jump on the ICB500DI discount code and take £500 off the already reduced Samsung QE75Q950RBTXXU 75-inch QLED 8K Smart TV, bringing it down to £5,799.

