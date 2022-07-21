Marvel’s Spider-Man System Requirements: The PC specs you need

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is finally making its way over to PC, but is your PC ready for our friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man? Check out the Marvel’s Spider-Man system requirements to find out.

We now know all the system requirements to get the latest Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered up and running on PC. We will be sharing the minimum, recommended and very high specs, so can know how to enjoy this game in 4K.

Minimum requirements (720p at 30FPS)

Operating System Windows 10 64-bit Processor (Intel) Intel Core i3-4160 Processor (AMD) AMD equivalent Graphics (Nvidia) Nvidia GTX 950 Graphics (AMD) AMD Radeon RX 470 RAM 8GB Storage 75GB

Looking at the minimum specs, you won’t need a particularly beefed-up desktop to play with Spider-Man, though some people may struggle with the 8GB of RAM and 75GB of storage.

But elsewhere it’s not too demanding, as the Intel Core i3 range isn’t demanding at all, and Nvidia’s GTX 950 GPU is several years old at this point.

We would expect that anyone who has purchased a new desktop PC in recent years, especially one for gaming, will have no trouble meeting these requirements. The biggest issue you may encounter is the storage, though that can be solved with a new SSD, which thankfully can be pretty affordable.

Recommended requirements (1080p ar 60FPS)

Operating System Windows 10 64-bit Processor (Intel) Intel Core i5-4670 Processor (AMD) AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Graphics (Nvidia) Nvidia GTX 1060 Graphics (AMD) AMD Radeon RX 580 RAM 16GB Storage 75GB SSD available space DirectX Version 12

Moving onto the recommended specs, the biggest issue here is the 16GB of RAM, which is the same amount of memory needed to play Elden Ring. 16GB is double what most people have inside their PC, meaning you may need to purchase a new RAM module for your device.

However, the Intel Core i5 and AMD Ryzen 5 1600 both launched a number of years ago, and you won’t need to break the bank if you do end up needing to upgrade.

Both GPU options were also launched several years ago and can be found on sites like Amazon for under £250. It’s important to remember these system specs are just for gaming in Full HD, so you’ll need to look further down the page if you want to play Marvel’s Spider-Man in 4K.

Very High (4K at 60FPS)

Operating System Windows 10 64-bit Processor (Intel) Intel Core i5-11400 Processor (AMD) AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Graphics (Nvidia) Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Graphics (AMD) AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT RAM 16GB Storage 75GB SSD available space DirectX Version 12

Now we’re in the 4K category, this is where the specs start to become a little more powerful. However, a lot of the requirements here are still very manageable.

The Intel Core i5-11400 and AMD Ryzen 5 3600 both launched around two to three years ago and can be found online for under £200, meaning it shouldn’t be too expensive to upgrade if required.

The GPU solutions are a little more pricey since we’re aiming for a 4K performance, with both the Nvidia and AMD graphics cards being available on sites like Amazon and Overclockers for around £600.

Insomniac has also released the specs for Ultimate Ray Tracing, which allows you to make use of the advanced light-rendering technology for even more realistic visuals. The requirements here are the most demanding, calling for an Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU, which is one of most powerful graphics cards on the market.

In order to get Spider-Man swinging in 4K with ray tracing activated, you’re going to need an expensive system, though it’s still a great option to have for anyone that wants to play Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered in all its glory.