Marvel’s Spider-Man System Requirements: The PC specs you need

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is finally making its way over to PC, but is your PC ready for our friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man? Check out the Marvel’s Spider-Man system requirements to find out.

We now know all the system requirements to get the latest Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered up and running on PC. We will be sharing the minimum, recommended and very high specs, so can know how to enjoy this game in 4K.

Minimum requirements (720p at 30FPS)

Operating SystemWindows 10 64-bit
Processor (Intel)Intel Core i3-4160
Processor (AMD)AMD equivalent
Graphics (Nvidia)Nvidia GTX 950
Graphics (AMD)AMD Radeon RX 470
RAM8GB
Storage75GB

Looking at the minimum specs, you won’t need a particularly beefed-up desktop to play with Spider-Man, though some people may struggle with the 8GB of RAM and 75GB of storage.

But elsewhere it’s not too demanding, as the Intel Core i3 range isn’t demanding at all, and Nvidia’s GTX 950 GPU is several years old at this point.

We would expect that anyone who has purchased a new desktop PC in recent years, especially one for gaming, will have no trouble meeting these requirements. The biggest issue you may encounter is the storage, though that can be solved with a new SSD, which thankfully can be pretty affordable.

Operating SystemWindows 10 64-bit
Processor (Intel)Intel Core i5-4670
Processor (AMD)AMD Ryzen 5 1600
Graphics (Nvidia)Nvidia GTX 1060
Graphics (AMD)AMD Radeon RX 580
RAM16GB
Storage75GB SSD available space
DirectXVersion 12

Moving onto the recommended specs, the biggest issue here is the 16GB of RAM, which is the same amount of memory needed to play Elden Ring. 16GB is double what most people have inside their PC, meaning you may need to purchase a new RAM module for your device.

However, the Intel Core i5 and AMD Ryzen 5 1600 both launched a number of years ago, and you won’t need to break the bank if you do end up needing to upgrade.

Both GPU options were also launched several years ago and can be found on sites like Amazon for under £250. It’s important to remember these system specs are just for gaming in Full HD, so you’ll need to look further down the page if you want to play Marvel’s Spider-Man in 4K.

Very High (4K at 60FPS)

Operating SystemWindows 10 64-bit
Processor (Intel)Intel Core i5-11400
Processor (AMD)AMD Ryzen 5 3600
Graphics (Nvidia)Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070
Graphics (AMD)AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
RAM16GB
Storage75GB SSD available space
DirectXVersion 12

Now we’re in the 4K category, this is where the specs start to become a little more powerful. However, a lot of the requirements here are still very manageable.

The Intel Core i5-11400 and AMD Ryzen 5 3600 both launched around two to three years ago and can be found online for under £200, meaning it shouldn’t be too expensive to upgrade if required.

The GPU solutions are a little more pricey since we’re aiming for a 4K performance, with both the Nvidia and AMD graphics cards being available on sites like Amazon and Overclockers for around £600.

Insomniac has also released the specs for Ultimate Ray Tracing, which allows you to make use of the advanced light-rendering technology for even more realistic visuals. The requirements here are the most demanding, calling for an Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU, which is one of most powerful graphics cards on the market.

In order to get Spider-Man swinging in 4K with ray tracing activated, you’re going to need an expensive system, though it’s still a great option to have for anyone that wants to play Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered in all its glory.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

