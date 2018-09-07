Trending:

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Cheapest places to buy it at launch

Jordan King

Insomniac Games’ open-world vision of Marvel’s Spider-Man is here, introducing yet another excellent PS4 exclusive players are desperate to get their hands on. Earning 8/10 in our review, we described the hero’s latest outing as a ‘loving rendition of the webhead’s Manhattan.’

Sony has delivered yet another reason to buy a PS4, and those excited for the game will no doubt be looking for the best deal. Knowing this, Trusted Reviews has compiled to the best place to buy Marvel’s Spider-Man right now.

Marvel’s Spider Man PS4 best deals

Best Marvel's Spider-Man PS4 Deals

Marvel's Spider-Man (PS4)

Want to do some web slinging at the best price possible? HMV has the competition beat with a fantastic £5 saving off the RRP.

HMV

|

Save £5

|

Now £44.99

View Deal

Now £44.99

|

Save £5

|

HMV

Marvel's Spider-Man (PS4)

Coming in at a close second, Base is offering a £2.14 discount that's just shy of HMV's but much better than what's offered at most retailers.

Base

|

£2.14

|

Now £47.85

View Deal

Now £47.85

|

£2.14

|

Base

Marvel's Spider-Man + Steelbook (PS4)

If you just have to have the steelbook edition of Marvel's Spider-Man (and honestly, we don't blame you) then ShopTo is your best bet at only £48.85.

ShopTo

|

Free steelbook

|

Now £48.85

View Deal

Now £48.85

|

Free steelbook

|

ShopTo

Marvel’s Spider-Man (PS4)

Amazon has Spider-Man listed at the standard RRP but the company's varied delivery options still make it a better option for some.

Amazon

|

Now £49.99

View Deal

Now £49.99

|

Amazon

Marvel’s Spider-Man w/exclusive postcards (PS4)

Buying through GAME will cost you the same amount as through Amazon but in this case you'll also get a nifty pack of exclusive Spider-Man postcards.

GAME

|

Pre-order bonus

|

Now £49.99

View Deal

Now £49.99

|

Pre-order bonus

|

GAME

Marvel’s Spider Man PS4 Pro Bundle Deals

Best Marvel's Spider-Man PS4 Pro Bundle Deals

PlayStation 4 Pro with Marvel's Spider-Man

Very and GAME are tied neck and neck for the best price here, but the former offers up to 20% on your first order.

Very

|

Save £50

|

Now £349.99

View Deal

Now £349.99

|

Save £50

|

Very

PlayStation 4 Pro with Marvel's Spider-Man

Not only do you get the cheapest price for the Spider-Man PS4 Pro bundle through GAME, but you also get the set of exclusive postcards that are given away with the base game.

GAME

|

Pre-order bonus

|

Now £349.99

View Deal

Now £349.99

|

Pre-order bonus

|

GAME

Marvel’s Spider Man PS4 Bundle Deals

Best Marvel's Spider-Man PS4 Bundles

Limited Edition Amazing Red PS4 1TB + Marvel's Spider-Man

Just look at it – this limited edition PS4 is a must-have item for any Spider-Man fan. What makes it even better? A £21.14 discount through Base, that's what.

Base

|

Save £21.14

|

Now £328.85

View Deal

Now £328.85

|

Save £21.14

|

Base

PS4 Slim 500GB + Marvel's Spider-Man

The PS4 already has an amazing library of games but with Marvel's Spider-Man being system's latest exclusive, there's never been a better time to pick one up. This bundle also comes with an exclusive set of Spider-Man postcards.

GAME

|

Pre-order bonus

|

Now £249.99

View Deal

Now £249.99

|

Pre-order bonus

|

GAME

Are you excited for Marvel’s Spider-Man? Picking it up on release? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.

Privacy Settings