Marvel’s Spider-Man: Cheapest places to buy it at launch

Insomniac Games’ open-world vision of Marvel’s Spider-Man is here, introducing yet another excellent PS4 exclusive players are desperate to get their hands on. Earning 8/10 in our review, we described the hero’s latest outing as a ‘loving rendition of the webhead’s Manhattan.’
Sony has delivered yet another reason to buy a PS4, and those excited for the game will no doubt be looking for the best deal. Knowing this, Trusted Reviews has compiled to the best place to buy Marvel’s Spider-Man right now.
Marvel’s Spider Man PS4 best deals
Best Marvel's Spider-Man PS4 Deals
Marvel's Spider-Man (PS4)
Marvel's Spider-Man (PS4)
Want to do some web slinging at the best price possible? HMV has the competition beat with a fantastic £5 saving off the RRP.
Marvel's Spider-Man (PS4)
Marvel's Spider-Man (PS4)
Coming in at a close second, Base is offering a £2.14 discount that's just shy of HMV's but much better than what's offered at most retailers.
Marvel's Spider-Man + Steelbook (PS4)
Marvel's Spider-Man + Steelbook (PS4)
If you just have to have the steelbook edition of Marvel's Spider-Man (and honestly, we don't blame you) then ShopTo is your best bet at only £48.85.
Marvel’s Spider-Man (PS4)
Marvel’s Spider-Man (PS4)
Amazon has Spider-Man listed at the standard RRP but the company's varied delivery options still make it a better option for some.
Marvel’s Spider-Man w/exclusive postcards (PS4)
Marvel’s Spider-Man w/exclusive postcards (PS4)
Buying through GAME will cost you the same amount as through Amazon but in this case you'll also get a nifty pack of exclusive Spider-Man postcards.
Marvel’s Spider Man PS4 Pro Bundle Deals
Best Marvel's Spider-Man PS4 Pro Bundle Deals
PlayStation 4 Pro with Marvel's Spider-Man
PlayStation 4 Pro with Marvel's Spider-Man
Very and GAME are tied neck and neck for the best price here, but the former offers up to 20% on your first order.
PlayStation 4 Pro with Marvel's Spider-Man
PlayStation 4 Pro with Marvel's Spider-Man
Not only do you get the cheapest price for the Spider-Man PS4 Pro bundle through GAME, but you also get the set of exclusive postcards that are given away with the base game.
Marvel’s Spider Man PS4 Bundle Deals
Best Marvel's Spider-Man PS4 Bundles
Limited Edition Amazing Red PS4 1TB + Marvel's Spider-Man
Limited Edition Amazing Red PS4 1TB + Marvel's Spider-Man
Just look at it – this limited edition PS4 is a must-have item for any Spider-Man fan. What makes it even better? A £21.14 discount through Base, that's what.
PS4 Slim 500GB + Marvel's Spider-Man
PS4 Slim 500GB + Marvel's Spider-Man
The PS4 already has an amazing library of games but with Marvel's Spider-Man being system's latest exclusive, there's never been a better time to pick one up. This bundle also comes with an exclusive set of Spider-Man postcards.
Are you excited for Marvel’s Spider-Man? Picking it up on release? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.