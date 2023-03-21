 large image

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 PS5 release date may have just leaked

The video game Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will arrive on PS5 in September this year, according to the actor who plays Venom in the highly anticipated sequel.

Sony has so far committed only to a “fall 2023” release date for the direct sequel to 2018’s release from Insomniac Games, which was one of the best games of the PS4 era.

Now, in a potentially bean-spilling post on Twitter, the voice actor Tony Todd responded to a fan’s excitement, saying: “Looks like September! Massive publicity coming in August. Commercials start dropping in August so I’m told. Hold on to your … and hold breath! Gonna be necessary.”

The game was confirmed in 2021, but Sony hasn’t been very forthcoming in information thus far, leaving us fearing there’ll be yet another delay for a first-party game in the new-gen console era.

However, it seems that everything is on track for the release after the summer, if the comments from Todd are reliable… and there isn’t really a good reason to believe otherwise.

Sony released a brief trailer upon announcing the game in September 21, confirming that Peter Parker and Miles Morales – the star of the animated film and his own spin-off version of the game – would co-star as Spider-Man (Spider-Men?), while the villainous Venom character would also play a major role.

In a post on the PlayStation blog following the announcement, Insomniac’s Ryan Schneider wrote: “Today’s game footage trailer is merely just a glimpse at what’s in store in terms of the new abilities our heroes will acquire, suits they will wear (more on that some other time), and the villains that will try to hunt them down.

“And speaking of villains, did you catch that final line at the end of the trailer? We’re so happy to announce that Tony Todd (of Candyman fame) will be voicing the symbiote-fueled Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. We’re also delighted to welcome back Yuri Lowenthal and Nadji Jeter, who will reprise their roles as Peter and Miles respectively. We’ve been fortunate to work with so many incredibly talented actors in our Spider-Man games, and Tony has been such a wonderful addition to the cast.”

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

