Marvel’s Avengers are finally getting the proper video game debut they deserve, and we’ve listed the minimum and recommended spec requirements to get the most out of the game.

After first being announced back in 2019, Crystal Dynamics’ take on the Avengers franchise has finally become a reality. Being able to step into the shoes of classic Marvel characters likes Iron Man, Thor and the Incredible Hulk, feels like a match made in heaven, and it’s made even better with the addition of Marvel newcomer, Kamala Khan.

Marvel’s Avengers system requirements – Minimum specs

Minimum Flight Simulator specs CPU Intel i3-4160 or AMD equivalent RAM 8GB RAM Storage 75GB available space GPU NVIDIA GTX 950 / AMD 270 DirectX Version 11 Sound card DirectX compatible Operating System Windows 10

When it comes to the minimum spec requirements, Marvel’s Avengers is actually quite reasonable. For both the processor and the graphics card, the recommended models have long since passed their prime and so if you don’t happen to have them already, they can be picked up for a steal second-hand.

The only thing to be aware of is the recommended 75GB of available storage. Compared to the likes of Microsoft Flight Simulator and some other modern PC games, this isn’t too bad, but it’s definitely worth checking to see if you have the space first.

Marvel’s Avengers system requirements – Recommended specs

Recommended Flight Simulator specs CPU Intel Core i7 4770K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 RAM 16GB RAM Storage 110GB available space GPU NVIDIA GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 480 DirectX Version 11 Sound card DirectX compatible Operating System Windows 10

If you want to get the most out of Marvel’s Avengers, these are the only specs you need to look at. With the criteria listed above, you’re probably looking at spending around £400 on the GPU and CPU combined. Of course, that’s working on the assumption that you’ve also got the recommended 16GB RAM and more importantly, 110GB of available storage.

110GB is a heck of a lot of storage, even for high-end rigs, so you’ll probably want to invest in an SSD expansion if you don’t have one already.

