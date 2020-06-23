Marvel’s Avengers confirmed as PS5 and Xbox Series X launch title with free next-gen upgrades

Crystal Dynamics has confirmed that Marvel’s Avengers will be a launch title for PS5 and Xbox Series X, with free upgrades coming to owners on existing platforms.

The announcement was made on PlayStation Blog ahead of this week’s War Table stream, which will unveil an abundance of new story elements, features and more from the upcoming superhero experience featuring the likes of Iron Man, Thor and Black Widow.

Set to launch on September 4th for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Stadia – this is Crystal Dynamic’s biggest project to date and is a multiplayer experience the developer aims to update for years to come with new heroes, stories and mechanics that flesh out its ambitious world.

Such a quick transition to next-gen consoles should make this journey much smoother. “As gamers, we sometimes want every ounce of power put into extra graphics features to achieve the highest image quality possible,” explains Chief Technology Officer Gary Snethen.

“For this, Marvel’s Avengers will offer an enhanced graphics mode on PS5. At other times, we want the most fluid gameplay experience possible. For that, Marvel’s Avengers will offer a high framerate mode on PS5, which targets 60 FPS with dynamic 4K resolution.”

Snethen also comments on the benefits the Dualsense controller will bring to Marvel’s Avengers thanks to its new capabilities: “It offers advanced haptics and resistance triggers, and the console itself offers enhanced 3D audio and new platform features that allow you to jump straight into the action. We have great ideas on ways to leverage these features in Marvel’s Avengers and are looking forward to seeing our players’ reactions.”

Crystal Dynamics was happy to announce that those who purchase Marvel’s Avengers on PS4 and Xbox One will be eligble for a free upgrade to the new consoles, with all the progress coming along for the ride. “We’re happy to announce that when you purchase Marvel’s Avengers for the PS4 platform, either digitally or on disc, and later upgrade to a PS5, you get the PS5 version of the game with all of its enhancements free of charge!”

This is a big win, and joins a growing of games dishing out free upgrades later this year Keep ’em coming!

