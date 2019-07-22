Marvel has just revealed a whole bunch of post-Endgame goodness – including its big plans for Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It also seems the new Marvel Disney Plus shows are going to play a big part in the next phase.

Fans of the MCU were just treated to a whole bunch of release date unveilings at San Diego Comic-Con. We now know The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be first Marvel show hitting Disney Plus in Autumn 2020.

WandaVision and Loki will follow separately in Spring 2021. Summer of 2021 throws a curveball with a What If…? Series. The Phase 4 TV lineup concludes with Hawkeye in Autumn 2021.

Related: Best streaming sites

The first Disney Plus show – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – will see Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes team up for some new adventures following the events of Avengers: Endgame. Daniel Bruhl will also feature in the series, reprising his role as Zemo from Captain America: Civil War.

The first Disney Plus series coming in 2021 will be WandaVision. This will focus on Scarlet Witch and Vision – also introducing a grown-up version of Monica Rambeau. Monica Rambeau was introduced as the daughter of Carol Danvers’ longtime friend Maria Rambeau in Captain Marvel.

Launching in the same quarter as WandaVision is Loki. This highly-anticipated series will explore what happened to the god of mischief immediately following the events of the “Time Heist” section of Avengers: Endgame.

Related: Best TVs

Hawkeye looks like it will conclude the Phase 4 Marvel TV shows, with the show focussing on Hawkeye training a new character. This new character is well-known to ardent comic book fans – Kate Bishop.

The inclusion of Marvel’s Disney Plus in the official Phase 4 slate shows the MCU’s small screen offering is going to be more important than ever over the next few years.

Along with the TV shows, details of Phase 4 movies were revealed:

Black Widow (May 1, 2020)

Eternals (November 6, 2020)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (February 12, 2021)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (May 7, 2021)

Thor: Love and Thunder (November 5, 2021)

Disney Plus is set to launch in November in the USA, with other territories to follow soon after.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More