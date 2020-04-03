Marvel is offering free comics featuring Spiderman, Iron Man and all the favourites

The heroic guys over at Marvel are offering a load of free comics to keep you entertained during coronavirus confinement. The stories feature popular characters including Iron Man, Captain America, Thanos, Black Panther and many more.

The recent silver-screen sibling of these comics, Avengers: Endgame, became the all-time highest grossing film following its release last year – so we know there’s plenty of demand for Marvel’s characters and the IP generally. Marvel is doubtless hoping that many who loved the Avengers on the big-screen will now try out the Avengers in comic-strip form.

Marvel said in a statement on its website: “Marvel Unlimited, Marvel’s digital comics subscription service, is now offering all fans FREE access to some of Marvel’s most iconic stories from recent years, including now-classic Marvel Comics events and critically acclaimed runs featuring the Avengers, Spider-Man, Black Widow, Captain America, Captain Marvel, and more.

“Fans who are social distancing will be able to escape into the Marvel Universe and revisit their favorite stories from a curated selection of complete story arcs – completely free – on Marvel Unlimited, starting Thursday, April 2 until Monday, May 4.”

So, how can you get your hands on some free Marvel comics? Simply download or update the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS or Android at the respective Apple and Google Play app stores, and click ‘Free Comics’ on the landing screen. You won’t need to enter any payment information to bag your free comics.

Here’s the full list of free digital comics available from Marvel now.

