Marshall updates its Emberton speaker, adds Stack Mode

Not long after announcing its smallest speaker in the Willen, Marshall announced a successor to its Emberton portable speaker.

The biggest upgrades for the Emberton include app support, Stack Mode and a 50% longer battery that goes up to 30 hours of listening on a single charge.

The Emberton II looks nearly identical to its predecessor. The speaker has a resilient build with a silicone exterior and metal grille in a black and gold design that is made up of 50% post-consumer recycled plastic.

It’s also dust and water resistant up to IP67, so it can handle being submerged in up to 1m of water for up to 30 minutes.

The speaker packs two 2-inch full range drivers and two passive radiators to deliver Marshall’s signature heavy sound. There’s also support for the True Stereophonic feature, Marshall’s own form of multi-directional sound that takes audio beyond stereo for a 360-degree listening experience.

The Emberton II supports Bluetooth 5.1 for streaming music wirelessly from a mobile device, and you can use the Marshall app to access equaliser presets and download updates.

Onboard control is through a multi-directional knob on the speaker that allows you to play, pause, tweak volume, skip tracks and switch the device on and off.

Marshall’s Stack Mode, meanwhile, allows the Emberton II to be paired with other Emberton II speakers to boost the volume if you want an even louder sound.

Finally, with a battery life of 30+ hours, Marshall claims this speaker can last twice as long as its predecessor, though the original Emberton lasted around 20 hours. The speaker can also be fully charged in three hours, and offers four hours of listening from a quick 20 minute charge.

The Emberton II is priced at £149.99 / $169 / €169 and, like the Willen, will be available to buy in the summer.