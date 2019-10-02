Marshall reveals Major III Voice headphones with 60 hours of wireless playback

Marshall Headphones has introduced the Major III Voice headphones – a wireless pair of on-ears that feature Google Assistant functionality and up to 60 hours of wireless battery life.

The iconic rock brand, now also maker of wireless speakers and headphones, has announced the Major III Voice headphones (£149). These new headphones, which build on the Major III headphones, usher in voice control with Google Assistant integration.

With Assistant, listeners can get help when they’re out and about with a press/hold of the voice button. With that functionality, the listener can request songs, playlist and albums on the go – and tap into Google Assistant‘s knowledge vault by getting answers on weather, traffic, event reminders and directions.

Inside the earcups are 40mm dynamic drivers optimised and tuned for improved sound characteristics, an aspect we felt wasn’t particularly up there with the best on the standard Marshall Major III on-ears.

Marshall says that the headphones “have a clear and distinctive sound without any compromise of power at lower frequencies”, while the build has been enhanced with the thicker loop wires and reinforced rubber dampers. Attention has also been paid to the headphones comfort with soft ear cushions.

The highlight of the Major III Voice on-ears is the battery life. The originals boasted up to 30 hours, while the Major II Voice takes it up a few notches, doubling the battery life to up to 60 hours. That’s plenty enough in our books and should you mean you won’t have to worry about reaching for that charging cable.

Carrying over a design feature from their amps and wireless speakers, the user can also control playback and adjust the volume, as well as power the headphones on and off, via a multi-directional control knob. You can also answer, reject and end a phone call via the dial too.

The Marshall Major III Voice headphones will go on sale 16th October for £149/€169. They can be pre-ordered now.

