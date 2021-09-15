Marshall is bringing out two new pairs of wireless earbuds in the Motif A.N.C. and the Minor III, offering the option of two different audio experiences.

There are a number of differences between the two earbuds, the main difference being the Motif’s inclusion of active noise cancellation. Here’s what you need to know if you’re looking to bag yourself a pair of Marshall true wireless earbuds in 2021.

Motif A.N.C.

These are earbuds for those who want the full experience when listening to music, offering amplified audio and active noise cancellation, so there shouldn’t be any pesky background noise intruding on your listening experience.

They support the Marshall app, which allows users to toggle and adjust the audio settings. The Motif A.N.C are also rated to IPX5, so they’ll be able to resist a sudden shower of rain or some sweat when you work out.

Marshall claims each earbud packs 4.5 hours of wireless listening with ANC turned on – which isn’t the longest battery life we’ve seen – but the number jumps up if ANC is toggled off. The charging case also provides an extra 20 hours of playtime on a single charge, and wireless charging is supported.

Plus, Motif A.N.C. comes with touch-sensitive controls, so you’ll be able to stop and start your music without needing to reach for your phone.

You can pre-order these earbuds from today, and they go on on sale on 30th September. They’re priced at £179 / $119 / €199.

Minor III

Minor III is more toned down than Motif A.N.C., offering the basics and skipping high-end features like ANC.

The 12mm drivers should be able to deliver enhanced bass and tonal balance. Each earbud gives five hours of playtime, with the charging case packing 25 hours in total. The case connects via a USB-C cable, and these earbuds have an IPX4 water rating, so feel free to listen to music even on rainy days.

The Motif III go on sale 30th September for the price of £119 / $129 / €129.