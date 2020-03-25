Marshall announces compact Uxbridge smart speaker with Alexa integration

Marshall has announced a new smart speaker in the Uxbridge, a compact speaker with support for Amazon Alexa and AirPlay 2

Marshall has a penchant for naming its speakers after locations in the UK. Its latest – Uxbridge – was home to the base of the famous RAF No.11 Fighter Command that played a crucial role in WW2.

Related: Best Bluetooth speakers

Perhaps Marshall are looking to the Uxbridge (£169) to supply some musical artillery with its compact size, but large sound.

Alexa support means you ask the voice assistant questions hands-free, whether that’s turning up the volume; or if you have Alexa integrated in your home, asking her to turn off the lights at the end of the day. Alexa also offers easy access to music streaming services for those who want to jump into their playlists quickly.

The Uxbridge also has far-field microphones with noise cancellation that better pick up your voice when you give it a query. Marshall claims that even with music turned up, or you’re far away from the speaker, the Uxbridge magically hear your voice and respond.

Similar in size to the Sonos One, Marshall claims the Uxbridge is capable of delivering “a thunderous sound” from its small dimensions, producing high lows and hard-hitting lows for “brilliantly balanced sound”. We’ll be hoping they can deliver on that when we put the Uxbridge through its paces.

Connectivity also includes Bluetooth, AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect. If you already have Marshall smart speakers that have Alexa either built-in or through an Echo, or AirPlay 2 enabled speakers, the Uxbridge can slot into a multi-room set-up so you can play music from room-to-room.

As is the norm with Marshall, the Uxbridge imbues the brand’s unique feel for design with guitar amp look and guitar fret-inspired rock buttons on the speaker’s top panel.

The Marshall Uxbridge Voice with Alexa is available to buy from April 8th, 2020 from Amazon and online retailers for £169.

A version is in the works that supports Chinese-based voice assistant Tencent Xiaowei in May, as well as a Google Assistant version in June.

TV & Audio Editor Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …