Marshall beefs up its portable speaker range with the Tufton and Stockwell II

Marshall has expanded its range of portable wireless speakers with the introduction of the Tufton and Stockwell II. They join last year’s Kilburn II as Marshall gets ready for the summer.

Related: Marshall Kilburn II review

The Tufton is the largest out of the three speakers, weighing in at 4.9kg and able to push out 70 watts of power. Battery life is rated at more than twenty hours on a single charge, and with the speaker’s quick charging functionality, twenty minutes is enough to generate another four hours of playtime. To bring the battery back to full charge, it only takes 2.5 hours.

There is support for the latest Bluetooth 5.0 wireless protocol, with Bluetooth range extending to 30 feet. The speaker also offers support for multi-host functionality, so you can switch easily between two Bluetooth devices if you want to swap turns operating the speaker.

It’s also water-resistant to a rating of IPX2, enough for a little splash but certainly not enough for a trip into a swimming pool. Marshall has also employed a rugged and durable design for the Tufton, so it should be able to withstand a few bumps and scrapes. Fun fact (or perhaps not) about the Tufton, it shares a name with a London street made famous for Brexit-related eurosceptic think-tanks. But don’t hold that against this wireless speaker.

Related: Best Bluetooth speakers

The Stockwell II is the smallest in the range, weighing in at 1.4kg. It’s light enough to carry around and be used indoors as well as out. Like the Tufton it offers 20 hours plus of playback, supports Bluetooth 5.0 and quick charging functionality. Twenty minutes of charge is enough for five hours of juice. Water resistance is IPX4, which is enough to protect it from splashing water.

The portable range share common ground in terms of design and performance. They are all capable of pushing out multi-directional sound for an immersive audio experience. The knobs on top allow the user to change the volume or tweak settings for bass and treble to their liking. There’s also a Bluetooth button (the Kilburn II, incidentally, also supports aptX) and an indicator for the battery. If you favour a wired connection, both the Tufton and Kilburn II come toting a 3.5mm connection.

The Tufton (£349), Kilburn II (£269) and Stockwell II (£219) are available to buy now. We reviewed the Kilburn II in 2018 and will be looking to see how well the Tufton and Stockwell II fare in the coming months.