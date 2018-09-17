Marshall Voice: The latest Alexa smart speakers have us totally amped

The rock gods at Marshall have announced a pair of new Alexa-enabled smart speaker, styled after the firm’s iconic amplifiers. The Marshall Voice speakers will arrive this autumn and will add the Google Assistant before the year is out.

Marshall says the Voice speakers are made with the same advanced components has its Class D amplifiers, and include a bass reflect cabinet system and custom-tuned drivers. Users will also be able to adjust the bass and treble manually, as they would with a Marshall amp.

The speaker comes in two sizes. The larger Stanmore II Voice will go on sale from November 9 with pre-orders starting on October 2. It’ll cost £349/$399.

Related: Best Echo speakers

The smaller Action II Voice – which is already available to pre-order for £269/$299 – will go on sale on October 2. Marshall says the speakers are the first in a new range of speakers that’ll be added to over time.

“Just like a roadie, Alexa is there to help while you’re busy doing other things,” Marshall writes in a press release

“Can’t remember the name of a song? Say the lyrics and Alexa will find it for you. Looking for information on when your favourite band goes on tour? Just ask. You can even have Alexa remind you when tickets go on sale, help you tune your guitar, learn music theory, test your music knowledge, or catch you up on the latest news. Alexa and Marshall Voice really are a match made in music heaven.”

Marshall already has a host of lifestyle products like speakers, headphones and even fridges, so it’s no surprise to see the British firm jump on the smart speaker bandwagon.

Will you be going ears-on with the new Alexa-powered Marshall Voice speakers? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.