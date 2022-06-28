Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope release date confirmed

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope was announced last year, acting as a sequel to the excellent Kingdom Battle which launched back in 2017.

Nintendo has now confirmed Sparks of Hope will launch on 20th October 2022, with the sequel now available to preorder via the Nintendo Switch eShop.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Price

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is available to pre-order for £49.99 on the Nintendo Switch eShop right now.

There’s also a ‘Gold Edition’ which includes a ‘Galactic Prestige Bundle’ as well as three DLC packs planned throughout 2023 and 2024. The Gold Edition is avaiable to pre-order for £74.99.

Trailer

Nintendo first unveiled Sparks of Hope with the below cinematic trailer:

Nintendo also released a trailer that offers a sneak peek at the gameplay.

Gameplay

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope looks to use the same turn-based tactical gameplay as its predecessors, as you guide the likes of Mario, Luigi and Rabbid Peach through a battlefield. You can shoot enemies from a distance and unlock ultra-powerful abilities, although you’ll want to make sure your characters have sufficient cover before your turn is over.

For this sequel, Ubisoft has revealed that Bowser will join your crew and will be playable. Another new spin for the game includes the addition of ‘Sparks’. Your set with the objective of collecting and protecting these strange little creatures, rewarding you with new abilities ranging from energy shields to elemental attacks.

Since Spark of Hope will be set up in space, you’ll also be able to travel to various different planets, each with their own unique environments. You’ll also be able to level up and personalise each character in your roster.

That’s all we know so far, but make sure to keen an eye on Trusted Reviews in October to check out our review.