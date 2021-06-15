Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Mario Party Superstars is coming to Switch this year

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

Nintendo has unveiled that Mary Party Superstars is coming to the Switch before the end of the year.

Superstars looks to be a ‘best hits’ package for the multiplayer-centric series, adopting five boards from the N64 era such as Peach’s Birthday Cake and Space Land. The new Mario Party will also feature 100 of the best mini games from previous instalments.

Every mini game is confirmed to support button controls, so you don’t have to contend with motion controls. All of the game modes will also work with online play, so you can play with a group of friends no matter how they away they live.

The same group of Super Mario characters make up the roster, such as Yoshi, Peach and Luigi. Anyone hoping Nintendo would introduce additional playable characters will be disappointed, with the likes of Link and Kirby still waiting for an invite.

Nintendo has confirmed that Mario Party Superstars will launch on 29th October 2021. It will be an exclusive for the Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo revealed a new trailer for Mario Party Superstars during the E3 2021 event. You can check it out for yourself below.

Nintendo is also hosting a Treehouse video event to show off some gameplay footage of the upcoming game. If you’re keen to see more, check it out here.

I don’t think Mario Party games have been really been exciting since the GameCube era, as Nintendo keeps rehashing the same formula with little innovation. With this in mind, it makes a lot of sense for Nintendo to launch a ‘best hits’ entry to the series, so Switch owners can enjoy the very best boards and mini games that the series has to offer.

It’s also great to see Nintendo offering more online functionality, as it’s the perfect kind of multiplayer game for a group of friends that don’t want to play anything too competitive or complicated. It will certainly beat group Zoom video calls at the very least.

author icon

