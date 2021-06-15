Nintendo has unveiled that Mary Party Superstars is coming to the Switch before the end of the year.

Superstars looks to be a ‘best hits’ package for the multiplayer-centric series, adopting five boards from the N64 era such as Peach’s Birthday Cake and Space Land. The new Mario Party will also feature 100 of the best mini games from previous instalments.

Every mini game is confirmed to support button controls, so you don’t have to contend with motion controls. All of the game modes will also work with online play, so you can play with a group of friends no matter how they away they live.

The same group of Super Mario characters make up the roster, such as Yoshi, Peach and Luigi. Anyone hoping Nintendo would introduce additional playable characters will be disappointed, with the likes of Link and Kirby still waiting for an invite.

Release date

Nintendo has confirmed that Mario Party Superstars will launch on 29th October 2021. It will be an exclusive for the Nintendo Switch.

Trailer

Nintendo revealed a new trailer for Mario Party Superstars during the E3 2021 event. You can check it out for yourself below.

Nintendo is also hosting a Treehouse video event to show off some gameplay footage of the upcoming game. If you’re keen to see more, check it out here.