Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Battle Mode detailed in new trailer

Nintendo has revealed a bunch of details regarding Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in a new overview trailer, including the revamped Battle Mode.



Coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch on April 28, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will include over 48 tracks and 40 racers found in the main game and across its two DLC expansions. Oh, and keep an eye out for Donkey Kong dabbing at the 2:44 mark.

Some of the new characters set to debut in Deluxe include the Inklings from Splatoon, King Boo, Dry Bones and Bowser Jr. Gold Mario can also be unlocked by beating all tracks on 200cc difficulty.

In addition, Nintendo has finally described the changes coming to Mario Kart 8’s initially disappointing Battle Mode. The Switch iteration will see us revisit maps such Wario Coliseum, Wii Sports Resort’s Wuhu Island and Luigi’s Mansion.

Battle Mode will support a grand total of eight dedicated courses outside of the main roster.

This time around, Battle Mode is far more than clumsily chasing your opponents around a sparsely populated track. Now there are unique bouts to partake in such as Balloon Fight, Bo-Bomb Blast, Shine Thief and Coin Runners.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe launches for Nintendo Switch on April 28.

Are you planning to play Mario Kart 8 Deluxe out and about with friends? Let us know in the comments below.