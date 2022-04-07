Another Mario classic is the latest N64 game to hit Switch Online

Nintendo has announced the latest N64 title to join the Switch Online + Expansion Pack ranks, and it couldn’t be more timely.

With The Masters getting underway in real life, in the virtual world Mario Golf is heading to Switch for subscribers of Nintendo’s expanded online offering.

The 1999 cartoonish sports sim – which launched a franchise that has endured into the Switch era with the endlessly cute Mario Golf: Super Rush – will arrive on April 15. Now Switch owners will be able to compare the two games, separated by twenty-two years, on the same system.

It features 18 characters from the Mario game stable, including the main man himself, his green-clad brother Liugi, Donkey Kong, Peach, and Bowser. There’s a total of six courses to enjoy along the way.

It’s the fourteenth N64 game to become available via the Switch Online + Expansion Pack since it launched in October 2021. Regular new instalments included F-Zero X last month, and now another Mario title is on the way.

The full line-up isincludes: Banjo-Kazooie, Dr. Mario 64, F-Zero X, Mario Golf, Mario Kart 64, Mario Tennis, Paper Mario, Sin & Punishment, Star Fox 64, Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Win Back: Covert Operations, and Yoshi’s Story.

Subscribers to the expansion can also enjoy a wide range of Sega Mega Drive / Genesis games including: Altered Beast, Castlevania: Bloodlines, Contra: Hard Corps, Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine, Dynamite Headdy, Ecco the Dolphin, Golden Axe, Gunstar Heroes, M.U.S.H.A., Phantasy Star 4: The End of the Millennium, Ristar, Shining Force, Shinobi 3, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Streets of Rage 2, Strider, Sword of Vermillon, Thunder Force 2, and ToeJam & Earl.

The new Mario Kart 8 DLC is also available for subscribers, adding to the previous launch of the Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ Happy Home Paradise for subscribers.