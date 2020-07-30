Marantz’s NR1711 AV receiver features 8K support

Marantz has announced its latest AVR in the slimline NR1711, and when it arrives it’ll boast support for 8K resolution.

Marantz has unveiled its latest slimline 8K Ultra HD AV receiver in the NR1711 (£649). The AVR is aimed at audiophiles and everyday listeners, the support for 8K will future-proof the receiver as 8K becomes more widespread and accessible.

The NR1711 supports seven channels of amplification at 90W per channel. eARC compatibility allows for lossless and object-based audio formats to be played such as Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. Dolby Atmos Height Virtualization Technology (coming in a future firmware update) and DTS Virtual:X help produce a 3D sound experience without the need for height speakers in the mix.

The headline feature is 8K support, with the NR1711 able to passthrough 8K at 60fps or perform upscaling up to 8K resolution. With the addition of 8K, the Marantz receiver also has features from the latest HDMI 2.1 spec, which includes Quick Media Switching (QMS) to avoid blank screens while switching sources. Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) syncs a display with game console’s refresh rate for less frame tearing, while Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), will instantly put a display into low latency mode for smoother, quicker gaming experience. The NR1711 also supports 4K/120fps, which brings it in line with the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

HDR support is wide-ranging with HDR10, HDR10+, HLG and Dolby Vision, plus Marantz’s own Dynamic HDR solution for in contrast and colour reproduction.

On the connection front, the Marantz has six HDMI inputs, and each supports 4:4:4 Pure Color sub-sampling, BT.2020 pass-through, VRR, QFT, ALLM, QMS and the latest HDCP 2.3 copy-protection standard.

HEOS is built-in to enable multi-room streaming with compatible products, or users can choose AirPlay 2 to create wireless, connected system throughout their home. Music services such as TIDAL, Spotify, Amazon Music HD, Deezer, and others for streaming music libraries across compatible products. The slimline receiver also features Roon Tested certification, so users can get more out of their music libraries and stream content across devices through Roon.

The NR1711 also supports Bluetooth audio transmission for those who want to listen to audio with Bluetooth headphones. File format support includes ALAC, FLAC and WAV lossless files up to 24-bit/192-kHz as well as DCD 2.8MHz and 5.6MHz tracks. Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple Siri are provided for voice control, the first two through the HEOS app and Siri through AirPlay 2.

Arriving in black and silver-gold finishes, the Marantz NR1711 will be made available in September 2020 for £649.

