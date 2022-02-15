Marantz’s Model 40n is a luxurious new integrated amplifier

The last few years has seen Marantz move away from the more affordable hi-fi market and re-position itself as a luxury marque. The Model 40n is the latest effort to merge high-quality craftmanship, an extensive specification and musical sound into a single box.

The concept of the Model 40n is one that requires speakers to get going. Though given the price, you’re not going to partner this amplifier with any ordinary pair of speakers…

Analogue and digital inputs are available, with Marantz Musical Phono EQ (moving magnet phono stage for vinyl playback) included too. A HDMI ARC input is among those digital inputs, making it possible to play audio from a TV. With a dedicated subwoofer output and crossover adjustments, users can optimise bass response for any room. Marantz also claims that users will be able to enjoy these various input options through the Model 40n’s analogue amplification “that delivers spacious, dynamic sound with unmatched levels of detail and clarity.”

Built-in is access to Spotify Connect, Amazon Music, Tidal, TuneIn internet radio and others, with wireless connectivity options including AirPlay 2, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi with HEOS. With HEOS, if you have other HEOS-enabled products you can stream a song to multiple devices, and not only does this feature work for music streaming services, it can also work with the Model 40n’s phono stage. File format goes up to 24-bit/192kHz PCM and DSD 5.6MHz.

The new 70 watt per channel (8Ω) Class A/B amplifier stage is said to exceed the performance of earlier models with similar power ratings, while the combination of a larger power supply transformer, heavy copper bus bars and short power pathways are said to help the Model 40n produce a “highly dynamic” performance and make it an “excellent match” for difficult to drive loudspeakers.

Packaged with the unit is a remote control that works with Siri, Alexa and Google voice control, and the unit itself comes in two colour choices: Marantz Black and Silver Gold.

The Marantz Model 40n goes on sale at authorised dealers in March 2022 for the price of £2199 / €2499 / $2499