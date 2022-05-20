 large image

Marantz’s CD 60 player puts its faith in the future of silver discs

Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Sister brand Denon has revealed new amplifiers and a CD player at Munich High End, Marantz has followed up with the CD 60 player.

Marantz and CD have always been close bedfellows, and the company says the CD 60 player offers “best-in-class” musicality thanks to the premium components used throughout its construction. It looks fantastic, too, with its industrial appearance that comes in silver and black finishes.

The CD 60 can be paired with the Model 40n stereo amplifier, combining CD playback and the convenience of streaming in one system.

The CD 60 features Marantz’s latest HDAM amplifier modules that allow the electrical current to flow more accurately through the system, producing “significantly” lower distortion at higher frequencies that its predecessor. There’s a new reference-class DAC that can support resolutions up to 24-bit/192kHz and DSD 5.6MHz, and users can choose between two filter options, with Filter 1 delivering a gentle roll-off while Filter 2 provides a sharper roll off for more precise imaging.

The CD 60 also inherits Marantz’s HDAM-SA2 high-performance headphone amp circuit with three gain settings (Low/Mid/High) that the company says make it “a perfect match with almost any headphone”. When not in use the headphone amplifier can also be switched to “off” to eliminate any unnecessary interference.

File support via the front panel USB-A port includes MP3, WMA, AAC and WAV, FLAC HD, ALAC, AIFF (up to 192-kHz/24bit), and DSD (up to 5.6-MHz) from a connected USB storage device.

On the announcement, Joel Sietsema, Marantz brand president commented: “with so much attention devoted to the burgeoning vinyl market plus the popularity of streaming content, we sometimes forget that an entire generation of music lovers built sizable collections of beloved compact discs. Marantz was present at the dawn of CD technology with our original player, the CD 63. Now, the CD 60 reminds us why we fell in love with the format 40 years ago – delivering more warmth, musicality, and detail than any player in its class.”

The Marantz CD 60 player goes on sale from authorised Marantz sellers in June 2022 for £749 / €799.

Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor
