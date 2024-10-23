Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Marantz looks to the Horizon with its new premium wireless speakers

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Marantz has unveiled the Horizon series of speakers, which it says delivers a new statement in wireless speaker design.

It comes in two versions: the Horizon and the Grand Horizon. The former is the smaller of the two siblings but both adhere to the same look, a circular shape wrapped in Marantz’s Radiance 360 Seamless Ecofiber, a sustainable fabric made from recycled ocean plastics. The speakers also come in three finishes: Midnight Sky, Moon Ray and Marantz Champagne, and each finish comes with a colour matched marble base.

If you want the speaker out in the open, Marantz does offer an American wlanut finished tripod floor as an optional accessory, as well as wall brackets for anyone who wants to put them on the wall.

The sound is delivered through Marantz’s Rise amplification, which offers 310W output in the Horizon and 370W in the Grand Horizon. The Horizon features a 6.5-inch subwoofer for the low frequences, two 25mm silk-dome tweeters to handle the high freqeucnies and three 50mm full-range units to handle everything in-between. The bigger Grand Horizon features more and larger drivers: 8-inches for the sub, three 25mm tweeters and four 76mm midrange drive units.

Marantz Horizon champagne finish
credit: Marantz

With its Mirage DSP, Marantz claims the speakers allow for a customisable listening experience, with options that configure the clarity, spaciousness and warmth of the sound. There’s also a Sound Master mode, which allows users to experience either speaker as Yoshinori Ogata, the Marantz Sound Master, intended it to be heard.

Features include the HEOS music platform that allows listeners to access content in-app from music streaming services such as Amazon Music, Deezer, Tidal, and Spotify (more services are expected down the line). Streaming to the speaker is possible through AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth, and if you want to plug the speaker into a physical port, there analogue, optical, HDMI and USB-C inputs. With Dolby decoding, you can even listen to Dolby Atmos music tracks (via HDMI).

You’ll have to wait a while to see and hear these speakers in the flesh. Availability starts January 14th, 2025, and pricing for the two speakers is $3500 / £3250 / €3800 for the Marantz Horizon, and $5500 / £5250 / €6000 for the Marantz Grand Horizon.

You might like…

Astell and Kern’s SP3000M portable player aims to be its finest yet

Astell and Kern’s SP3000M portable player aims to be its finest yet

Kob Monney 2 hours ago
The Boox Palma 2 arrives with fingerprint unlocking and key fixes to the original

The Boox Palma 2 arrives with fingerprint unlocking and key fixes to the original

Jon Mundy 3 hours ago
The end of apps? Qualcomm says AI will take over your phone

The end of apps? Qualcomm says AI will take over your phone

Lewis Painter 10 hours ago
Samsung again dashes hopes of cheaper Galaxy Z Fold

Samsung again dashes hopes of cheaper Galaxy Z Fold

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
Netflix may be dramatically scaling back its grand gaming vision

Netflix may be dramatically scaling back its grand gaming vision

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
LG’s Smart Cottage takes tiny living to a new and smarter level

LG’s Smart Cottage takes tiny living to a new and smarter level

Jessica Gorringe 19 hours ago
Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words