Marantz looks to the Horizon with its new premium wireless speakers

Marantz has unveiled the Horizon series of speakers, which it says delivers a new statement in wireless speaker design.

It comes in two versions: the Horizon and the Grand Horizon. The former is the smaller of the two siblings but both adhere to the same look, a circular shape wrapped in Marantz’s Radiance 360 Seamless Ecofiber, a sustainable fabric made from recycled ocean plastics. The speakers also come in three finishes: Midnight Sky, Moon Ray and Marantz Champagne, and each finish comes with a colour matched marble base.

If you want the speaker out in the open, Marantz does offer an American wlanut finished tripod floor as an optional accessory, as well as wall brackets for anyone who wants to put them on the wall.

The sound is delivered through Marantz’s Rise amplification, which offers 310W output in the Horizon and 370W in the Grand Horizon. The Horizon features a 6.5-inch subwoofer for the low frequences, two 25mm silk-dome tweeters to handle the high freqeucnies and three 50mm full-range units to handle everything in-between. The bigger Grand Horizon features more and larger drivers: 8-inches for the sub, three 25mm tweeters and four 76mm midrange drive units.

credit: Marantz

With its Mirage DSP, Marantz claims the speakers allow for a customisable listening experience, with options that configure the clarity, spaciousness and warmth of the sound. There’s also a Sound Master mode, which allows users to experience either speaker as Yoshinori Ogata, the Marantz Sound Master, intended it to be heard.

Features include the HEOS music platform that allows listeners to access content in-app from music streaming services such as Amazon Music, Deezer, Tidal, and Spotify (more services are expected down the line). Streaming to the speaker is possible through AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth, and if you want to plug the speaker into a physical port, there analogue, optical, HDMI and USB-C inputs. With Dolby decoding, you can even listen to Dolby Atmos music tracks (via HDMI).

You’ll have to wait a while to see and hear these speakers in the flesh. Availability starts January 14th, 2025, and pricing for the two speakers is $3500 / £3250 / €3800 for the Marantz Horizon, and $5500 / £5250 / €6000 for the Marantz Grand Horizon.