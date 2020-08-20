Marantz announce entry-level PM6007 amplifier and CD6007 CD player

Marantz is bringing two new hi-fi separates to the market in the PM6007 integrated amplifier and CD6007 CD player.

The PM6007 replaces the PM6006 series, while CD6007 ushers the CD6006 out the door. Both look fairly similar to the previous versions, but both feature upgrades beneath the surface and can work as hi-fi separates or in tandem.

Starting with the 2-channel PM6007 (£449), it features a Toroidal power transformer and larger power supply capacitors, delivering 45 watts per channel(8 ohm, 20Hz-20kHz). According to Marantz, the PM6007’s Current Feedback Amplifier technology with HDAM-SA3 circuitry can provide wide bandwidth and dynamic range, retaining detail inherent in music recordings. Working in concert with the high-current power supply, the PM6007’s amplifier is said be able to drive the most demanding speakers.

Connections cover both analog and digital inputs with a total of five analog, one coaxial and two optical digital. Audio is passed through a reference quality AK4490 DAC that supports up to 24-bit/192kHz playback.

The CD6007 (£399) continues on from the CD6006 and features an enhanced circuit layout, which includes an oversized, low-noise power supply with high-speed, high-current Shottky Barrier Diodes and capacitors that are 120% larger than the previous model to improve stability and reduce AC noise.

Like the PM6007, it has the new AK4490 DAC, which offers two selectable filter options and supports audio up to 24-bit/192kHz and DSD 5.6MHz. As well as playback of CD and CD-R/RW discs, high-res digital files can be accessed from a USB stick and file support covers WAV, MP3, AAC, WMA, FLAC HD, ALAC, AIFF and DSD.

The rigid feet and a double-layered bottom panel are intended to eliminate unwanted vibration from reaching the player’s precision mechanism. Connections cover a digital optical out, coaxial out, USB and a headphone out, with the CD6007’s internal headphone amplifier featuring a gain setting that Marantz says suits a wide range of headphones types. There’s also a new, elegantly styled remote with that can control both the CD player and PM6007 amplifier.

Both the Marantz PM6007 and CD6007 will be available in black/silver-gold finishes from September 7th, and will retail for £449 and £399 respectively.

