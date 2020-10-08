Marantz expands 8K receiver lineup with the AV7706

Marantz continues to put its weight behind 8K technology, with the announcement that its new AV7706 pre-amplifier will support it.

The new 11.2-channel Marantz AV7706 is a comprehensively specified surround amp with support for pretty much all the latest technologies out there. Featuring eight HDMI inputs and three outputs, one is a dedicated 8K input with support for 8K/60Hz to 4K/120Hz features.

Other inputs support up to 4K/60Hz and 4:4:4 Pure Colour sub-sampling, Dolby Vision, HLG, HDR10, HDR10+, 3D, BT 2020 pass-through and the HDCP 2.3 copy protection standard. The AV770 can upscale video content up to 8K.

Gamers perhaps looking to create a surround system for the next-gen consoles will be able to count on various HDMI 2.1 features such as Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Quick Media Switching (QMS) and Quick Frame Transport (QFT) on all HDMI inputs.

In terms of audio support for movies, the AV7706 features formats such as Dolby Atmos, Dolby Atmos Height Virtualization Technology, DTS:X, DTS Virtual:X, IMAX Enhanced, and Auro-3D. For music the amplifier can drum up support for resolutions up to FLAC192 and DSD5.6.

With HEOS built-in to the amplifier, the Marantz can stream music from sources such as Internet Radio, Spotify Connect, Amazon Music HD, TIDAL, Deezer. To widen the number of devices the AV7706 can play ball with, there’s also Bluetooth, and Airplay 2.

The Marantz AV7706 is priced at £2199, and is available to purchase at all authorised Marantz retailers.

