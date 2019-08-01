Marantz’s NR1200 stereo network receiver offers ‘serious hi-fi’ in a compact form

Marantz has announced the NR1200, a slimline stereo network receiver with support for multi-room, Hi-res Audio, music streaming as well as advanced HDMI connectivity

A stereo network receiver that bundles an array of features into its slim chassis, the NR1200 harbours ambitions of producing “a superior entertainment experience versus a traditional sound bar”, bridging the gap for those uncertain about making the leap to a multichannel AVR.

A two-channel receiver that builds on the experience Marantz has gained through years of assembling slimline hi-fi separates, the NR1200 aims to deliver on the brand’s warm sonic signature and powerful sound.

Inside its compact frame, the NR1200 houses a high-current 75 watt per channel amp section that Marantz’s claims can comfortably drive any loudspeaker.

The circuit design contains separate symmetrical left and right power amps that share a centralized power supply “with independent windings for each critical function”. This allows for improved channel separation, reduced crosstalk, with the musical soundstage preserved while offering the detailed clarity audio enthusiasts expect.

It also boasts two separate DACs per channel for better dynamic range and signal to noise ratio, facilitating a clearer sound from low-res sources.

In terms of features the NR1200 is comprehensive. HEOS is built in so users can access Spotify, Amazon Music, TIDAL as well as their local music library from the HEOS app. Combine the NR1200 with other HEOS compatible devices and a multi-room system can be chained together.

Bluetooth is supported, as is AirPlay 2. For radio fans there’s a DAB+ tuner, while vinyl lovers can connect a turntable to the NR1200’s phono input to wring more performance out of a record collection. Hi-Res Audio is possible with file support for ALAC, FLAC and WAV up to 24-bit/192-kHz, and DSD 2.8MHz and 5.6MHz tracks.

The NR1200 has five HDMI inputs that cover HDCP 2.3, 4K at 60Hz, 4:4:4 sampling, HDR10, HLG and BT.2020 pass-through. One of the HDMI connections is ARC compatible, so you can connect the NR1200 to a TV.

The features keep coming with voice control support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple’s Siri. Users can command the NR1200 to start music playback, change volume, skip tracks, fiddle with the input selection and more. Functionality depends on which voice assistant is utilised.

Coming later this year is Bluetooth Out for wireless headphones. With this feature, audio can be played in stereo with a pair of headphones, while simultaneously being played in surround via a pair of stereo speakers.

The Marantz NR1200 goes on sale in September and comes in two finishes (black or silver gold). It’ll cost £599.

