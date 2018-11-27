Man Utd vs Young Boys Live Stream: Watch the Champions League online this Tuesday

Man Utd are in action at Old Trafford this evening, where they’ll face Swiss Super League leaders Young Boys. Our guide reveals all you need to know to watch Man Utd vs Young Boys online, including full live stream details and the kick-off time.

Despite being a frankly ridiculous 16 points clear at the top of the Swiss Super League right now, Young Boys are undoubtedly the whipping boys of Group H. The Red Devils won the reverse fixture at the Stade de Suisse comfortably, with goals from Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial helping them to a 3-0 victory back in September.

Jose Mourinho’s side have been awful for much of this season, but their last Champions League match was an absolute cracker. A rare thing indeed. The Reds bagged two smash-and-grab late goals to condemn Juventus to their first defeat of the season in Turin three weeks ago, thanks largely to some very suspect goalkeeping from Wojciech Szczesny.

Another win tonight would take them a step closer to qualification for the Champions League knockout stage, which is by no means nailed-on yet, with Juventus at the top of Group H and Valencia breathing down Utd’s necks.

In short, there’s plenty riding on tonight’s game and watching it couldn’t be easier – as long as you’ve got the right TV package.

BT Sport have exclusive rights to this encounter, meaning the match will be shown on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport 4K UHD, with coverage starting at 7pm GMT and the game kicking off at 8pm. BT Sport subscribers can also live stream the clash, either via the BT Sport website or the BT Sport app.

If you haven’t yet signed up for BT Sport, it’s surprisingly affordable – and you can find out how to do so here. Note that it can take a few hours for channels and streaming access to activate after signing up, so act fast to avoid disappointment.

