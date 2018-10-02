Man Utd vs Valencia Live Stream: Watch the Champions League online this Tuesday

Valencia travel to Old Trafford tonight to face a Man Utd team in − what’s a nice way to put this? − TOTAL DISARRAY. Our guide reveals all you need to know to watch Man Utd vs Valencia online, including full live stream details and the kick-off time.

What a week (month? several months? year?) it’s been for Man Utd. The Red Devils’ struggles this season have been extremely well-documented, but the uneasy relationship between Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba (and Ed Woodward, and Anthony Martial, and countless others) continues to bring utter joy to every football fan not affiliated with Man Utd.

Truth be told, it’s hard not to feel (a tiny bit sorry) for the one-time Special One at the moment, despite his constant negativity and ludicrous complaints about not having enough money to build a title-winning squad. Pogba has been doing a lot more talking off the pitch than he’s been doing on it, and his undermining of Mourinho in recent interviews doesn’t reflect well on either of the two men.

They’ve already been beaten by West Ham, Derby, Brighton and Tottenham this season, and have experienced their worst ever start to a Premier League campaign too. However, the Champions League could provide a welcome distraction from their domestic troubles, and a convincing win tonight would send out the right message to the football world.

Valencia, who finished fourth in La Liga last season and face Barcelona this weekend, have had a patchy few weeks. The Bats lost 2-0 to Juventus two weeks ago, and will be desperate to get their 2018/19 Champions league campaign off and running tonight. There’s probably no better time to face Man Utd than now.

Watching the big game couldn’t be easier – as long as you’ve got the right TV package.

BT Sport have exclusive rights to this encounter, meaning the match will be shown on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting at 7pm BST and the game kicking off at 8pm. If you do subscribe to BT Sport, you’ll also be able to live stream the clash, either via the BT Sport website or the BT Sport app.

Failing that, we fear you’re out of luck. UEFA won a recent injunction against illegal online football streams, meaning that UK ISPs will be required to crack down on pirate Champions League and Europa League feeds. We wouldn’t recommend going down this route anyway, as not only does it fall foul of the law, but it can open you up to all kinds of malware and other digital nasties.

If you haven’t yet signed up for BT Sport, it’s surprisingly affordable – and you can find out how to do so here. Note that it can take a few hours for channels and streaming access to activate after signing up, so act fast to avoid disappointment.

